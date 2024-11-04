Welder falls in buy-bust in Carmen, Cebu

A WELDER was handcuffed after being found in possession of several packs of substance believed to be shabu totaling 3.5 grams and costing P23,800 past 12 a.m. Monday, November 4, in Purok Gabi, Barangay Baring, Carmen, Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Stephen Comendador Lagahit, 24, a resident of the area.

Carmen Police Station Chief Captain Jessie Tañola told SunStar Cebu that Lagahit was arrested during an anti-illegal drug operation after giving over a pack of illegal substance worth P500 to the police poseur-buyer.

Tañola said a body search on the suspect upon his arrest resulted in the recovery more packs of illegal substance.

According to Captain Tañola, Lagahit is a former drug surrenderer who has returned to peddling illegal drugs. (GPL)