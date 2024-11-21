Welding work at CH sparks minor fire

A MINOR fire broke out in the right wing of the Mandaue City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2024.

Workers were welding the frame for a giant ribbon as part of the Christmas decorations for the City’s holiday display when sparks ignited paint that was stored nearby.

Junard Tarona, one of the welders, said the fire started around 4 p.m.

He said they did not initially notice any flammable materials in their work area, which is why they were alarmed when shouts from other workers alerted them about the fire.

“We were surprised because we had checked the area before starting. It turned out that the painters had left cans of paint nearby after finishing their tasks earlier in the day,” Tarona told SunStar Cebu in Cebuano on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Quick action from the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office prevented the blaze from spreading, and flames were extinguished within minutes. Minimal damage was confined to a pipe at the bottom of the wall, and there were no reported injuries.

Marivic Cabigas, head of the City Engineering Office, expressed relief that the incident was contained but emphasized the importance of adhering to safety protocols.

She said workers had been consistently reminded to follow safety guidelines, but this incident served as a stark reminder of the consequences of lapses in vigilance.

“We called our personnel earlier to remind them to take safety instructions seriously. This incident is a lesson learned, and we will ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Cabigas said.

She also announced that the City’s workers would undergo a refresher seminar on fire safety in the coming days to reinforce best practices in hazardous work environments.

The incident comes as Mandaue City nears the completion of its Christmas Village-inspired decorations, a project that began in July and is now 90 percent complete.

The centerpiece, a 17-foot Christmas tree, along with other holiday installations, is scheduled to be unveiled and lit on Dec. 2.

Despite this minor setback, Cabigas assured residents that the City remains on track to deliver a festive and safe celebration. / CAV