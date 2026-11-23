AESTHETIC clinics are expanding beyond conventional beauty procedures to address wider health and wellness concerns, as more consumers invest in treatments that help them look and feel good.

The growing market is also attracting physicians from different medical specialties, including surgeons, who are exploring opportunities in a field that combines cosmetic procedures with wellness and preventive care.

Dr. Charmaine Badon of Premiere Medical Aesthetics said aesthetic medicine has evolved beyond its traditional focus on improving physical appearance.

“It’s not just about beauty. It’s also wellness,” Badon said, noting that treatments now cover concerns such as hair loss, excessive sweating and weight management.

She said consumers are increasingly spending on treatments that help maintain their appearance and improve their well-being.

“Based on my experience, people tend to spend more on feeling good about themselves. They are increasingly investing in health and wellness treatments that help them look and feel younger,” she said.

Unlike conventional medical practice, which generally serves patients seeking treatment for existing illnesses, aesthetic medicine caters to a wider market of consumers seeking skin care, facial rejuvenation and body treatments.

Badon said she has observed growing interest among both younger and experienced doctors, including surgeons, in entering the field or adding aesthetic procedures to their practice.

She attributed part of the shift to changes in doctors’ priorities following the Covid-19 pandemic, when many medical workers experienced long hospital duties and burnout.

Badon, who worked at the front lines during the pandemic at St. Luke’s Hospital in Manila, said the experience changed her outlook on medical practice and work-life balance.

“I want to still be a doctor and serve my patients, but at the same time, I want time for my family and the things that I love,” she said.

After the pandemic, she returned to Dumaguete City, where she established MediSwift Clinic before expanding to Cebu. She recently opened Premiere Medical Aesthetics, also known as Premiere Medical Aesthetics by Mediswift, on the second floor of CityMall along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

The clinic offers facial treatments, microneedling, body slimming and contouring, intravenous drips, neuromodulator injections, skin boosters, dermal fillers, thread lifting and hair growth treatments.

It also has a coffee area and a working station to accommodate clients who need to attend to work-related tasks before or after appointments.

Badon said social media and changing consumer preferences, particularly among younger generations, have contributed to greater awareness of skincare and physical appearance.

Affordability remains a challenge

Despite the growing range of services, high treatment costs remain a challenge for consumers. Procedures, equipment and medicines can be expensive, particularly those requiring several sessions or regular maintenance.

Badon said clinics must provide clear information about treatments, their expected benefits and costs to help patients make informed decisions. Treatment plans should also consider each patient’s financial capacity.

Proper medical assessment is important because some concerns may be linked to underlying health conditions. Weight-management problems, for instance, may involve hormonal imbalances that cannot be addressed through cosmetic procedures alone.

“Each of us has different reasons why we go to an aesthetic clinic,” Badon said, stressing that treatments should be based on individual needs.

She said the clinic plans to expand its non-invasive procedures and wellness services as it builds its customer base. / KOC