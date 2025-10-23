Wembanyama shines in return

VICTOR Wembanyama marked his comeback with a dominant performance, scoring 40 points and grabbing 15 rebounds to power the San Antonio Spurs past the Dallas Mavericks, 125-92, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, PH time).

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman, returning from shoulder surgery to treat deep vein thrombosis that ended his sophomore season in February, also had three blocks and several highlight-reel dunks. His 40-point effort set a Spurs record for most points in a season opener.

No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg struggled in his NBA debut with the Mavericks. The 18-year-old Duke standout — just two days older than LeBron James was in his own debut — didn’t score until the opening possession of the second half, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Second overall pick Dylan Harper came off the bench to spark San Antonio’s first-half surge, scoring 15 points, while reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle added 22.

The Spurs took control with a 13-0 run before halftime, highlighted by Wembanyama’s reverse dunk through contact that sent Anthony Davis to the bench with foul trouble.

Davis led Dallas with 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Mavericks await the return of star guard Kyrie Irving, still months away from playing while recovering from ACL surgery.

Sixers 117, Celtics 116

Tyrese Maxey poured in 40 points and rookie VJ Edgecombe scored 34 in his impressive debut as the Philadelphia 76ers edged the Boston Celtics, 117-116.

Edgecombe’s output was the highest by any player in an NBA debut since Wilt Chamberlain’s 43 in 1959. He nearly cost Philadelphia the game after missing two free throws with 9.1 seconds left, but Boston’s Payton Pritchard missed both of his potential game-winners.

Former MVP Joel Embiid returned from multiple injuries, finishing with four points on 1-for-9 shooting and six rebounds in 20 minutes.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 25 points, while Derrick White added 25, including 13 in the third quarter when the Celtics went on a 16-0 run.

Bucks 133, Wizards 120

Giannis Antetokounmpo opened his season in dominant fashion with 37 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 133-120 win over the Washington Wizards.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 10 points before leaving the game in the first quarter with a sprained left ankle after tripping over teammate Bobby Portis.

Washington’s Khris Middleton, returning to Milwaukee for the first time since being traded last season, scored 23 points and received standing ovations and a tribute video from the Bucks.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 128-122, Chicago Bulls beat Detroit Pistons 115-111, Toronto Raptors won over Atlanta Hawks 138-118, Orlando Magic beat Miami Heat 125-121, Charlotte Hornets beat Brooklyn Nets 136-117, New York Knicks triumphed over Cleveland Cavaliers 119-111, Phoenix Suns beat Sacramento Kings 120-116, Minnesota Timberwolves beat Portland Trail Blazers 118-114, and the Utah Jazz won over the Los Angeles Clippers 129-108.

