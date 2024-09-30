Wenceslao: A gathering

Spent time yesterday talking (and eating) with my Southwestern University (SWU) batch mates in the condo unit of Bobby Sia at Marco Polo in Lahug (or should I say, Busay). A few hours before that, an earthquake had struck the Visayas area but I was in a modern jeepney at that time trying to meet up with Jose Lagahid at the E-Mall. I didn’t feel the tremor but only read about it on Facebook. Thank God it wasn’t as destructive as the one that hit us years ago when many churches in Cebu and Bohol were devastated.

There actually wasn’t any occasion for us to gather and only a few of us were there. As Stephen Aznar, son of the late Matias IV or “Bombi” would say, it was better to gather for no reason. But Bobby, who now manages a family hardware firm in Liloan, had long promised to gather us in his condo unit. Bobby is a relative of the late basketball great Rosalio “Yoyong” Martirez from Samar. He was our salutatorian in high school. We have been both friends and competitors since then and went to the same College of Engineering in SWU. He studied mechanical engineering and I enrolled, and later failed to finish, a chemical engineering course.

Bobby later worked in Malaysia and had more knowledge about producing Barbie dolls than all of us. I quit school and lived in the mountains for years before enduring arrests and becoming a journalist. Jose Lagahid or Pempe also worked in a foreign firm, our batch, after all, graduated in college at a time when Pinoys were just starting their version of a diaspora. My ka-barangays Sandra and Agnes were also there.

We always find talking enjoyable. Stephen now stays in Mactan where he built a residential house in a place owned by his family. We talked about the school they once owned but which is now being run by a Manila-based firm. It was good to know that the Matias H. Aznar Memorial school of medicine is doing well after its tumultuous break from SWU when that school’s ownership changed. We talked briefly about his siblings and how they coped with a changed landscape.

Being up there in a building that towers over a portion of the city always provides you with a different perspective. The place provided a view of the mountains, the sea and the city’s landscape. I could pinpoint parts of the mountains where I once stayed and the tower that was part of a television firm complex where I talked with my SunStar colleague, the late Bobby Nalzaro, when I had an anxiety attack.

On my way there, I remember my media colleague Yody Sanchez, former barangay captain of Busay, ushering me to his office somewhere near the Marco Polo complex. Yody provided a calming presence to someone who at that time apparently needed psychiatric help.

Busay looked different when viewed from the top and by batch mates who are in their senior years and who now talk mainly about the path they carved after high school. Thanks Bob, for playing host to old friends, literally and figuratively. Perhaps it would be good to expand the gathering and the reminiscing this December.