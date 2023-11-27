Wenceslao: Backlash

In the old days, thinkers used to publish pamphlets to spread their ideas. That has changed with the advent of social media. Nowadays, anybody, even non-thinkers and those with weird ideas can use any available platform to spread their gospel. The result is the resurgence of old thoughts that many people thought are already passe.

For example, in the wake of the Oct. 27, 2023 attack by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel, anti-semitism has reemerged globally. Who would have thought that events akin to the Holocaust would become the toast of a new generation of believers of Nazism? Who would have thought that the shout of, “Kill the Jews!” would reverberate in some streets again?

The ease with which some weird ideas can be spread nowadays is, for me, rather frustrating. In the old days, the Left thinkers were the most creative in spreading their world view. But the right and the far right have outstripped the Left especially in the use of the advances in communication technology. It looks to me like far right thinking, especially in the West, has gotten more adherents.

Who would have thought that feminism would suffer a severe backlash from a new breed of thinkers who abhor how Left thinkers are pushing their ideas to the extreme? There are now those who are finding ways to expand the bounds of gender to their stupidest level. Like for example the use of pronouns to supposedly humor members of the LGBT community.

Nowadays, thinkers are calling transgender “women” delusional. They simply ask these transgender “women” to define what is a woman and proceed to demolish their arguments. For these thinkers, womanhood is more than just wearing skirts and putting on makeup. A man cannot just think that he is a woman to become a woman.

The backlash can be felt now as those with opposing views are surfacing and making use of the modern but democratized technology. More and more people are speaking out against the previously accepted ideas of feminism mainly espoused by Leftist activists who are now being labeled, or should I say being denigrated, as “woke.” “Wokism” seems to some people in the West like a disease that needs to be cured.

The backlash, I think, is in its formative stage but it is forming. There seems to be a call for order, especially on the matter of feminism. The idea of changing the English grammar to accommodate more pronouns is frowned upon by a growing number of people. Then there is the matter of constructing varied comfort rooms to accommodate the growing number of genders that are being hatched. In sports, there is this growing opposition to athletes who are biological males but are being categorized as women and are then allowed to participate in women’s sports tournaments.

One can actually cite many other examples of controversies generated by the accommodation of so-called progressive ideas that are disrupting the generally accepted order of old. A rethinking of this kind of situation is needed.