Wenceslao: Barangay and SK polls

My first taste of campaigning was when I was a teenager when I ran for a seat in the now-defunct Kabataang Barangay. Our slate was led by my cousin Noel, who went on to become a barangay captain. He is currently a Cebu City councilor and has occupied that seat for many terms already.

That was the early years of the government training the youth for governance, and the campaign was unlike the expensive one that we see in the Sangguniang Kabataan or SK elections now. Even the voting was different. Voters were given blank sheets of paper where they wrote their preferred candidates. Noel, who ran for KB chairman and who was the protege of the late barangay captain Jesse Aznar, won the elections handily. I was voted the number one councilor. But I wasn’t interested in governance and ended up forgetting I was a newly minted KB councilor. I failed to attend even one session of the council.

But the one who started it all was my late father, who even ran for barangay captain against the formidable Aznar. He lost, of course. His last try before he passed away was running for barangay councilor when he was already old. The voters in our place made that an issue against him. I never thought that politics would be in the blood of the generations that do not even have many memories of my Tatay Tiyong.

Kimberly, the daughter of my younger sister, surprised me when she became our barangay’s SK chairperson. She is now gunning for a seat in the regular barangay as she is no longer eligible for the SK because of her age. Apparently taking her cue from Kimberly, Jillian, the eldest daughter of our youngest sister, is now gunning for a seat in the SK council in our barangay, Sambag 2 in Cebu City.

Also to my surprise, my younger brother Maning is gunning once more for a seat in the barangay council of Langub in Asturias town. He once won that seat after many tries before. I thought that was already enough for him. Apparently, it wasn’t. Another surprise for me is my brother-in-law Hener Jaca running for councilor in Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City. He is the younger brother of my wife.

Frankly, I initially didn’t have much interest in the barangay and SK elections until I saw how some people were inspired by it. That reminded me of how politics once embraced me when I was younger. The barangay and SK elections are giving even ordinary people a chance to join governance at a lower cost than when one runs at the city, province, and even the national levels. I am thus impressed at how people have dared to dream a dream even how modest that dream is.

On this, I would paraphrase a question posed by the late Dolphy: what if they win? That, I say, is when reality seeps in, governance, after all, is not a walk in the park. When one runs in an election, one should be prepared to serve. And public service is, for me, never an easy thing to do. You answer people’s needs. At the barangay level, that means responding to those who seek help even in the wee hours of the night.