Wenceslao: Breakup

The ties that bound the team of Vice President Sara Duterte with that of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the last elections were fragile from the beginning. The unity was only meant to win the 2022 elections and the Marcos- Duterte tandem did win. Former president Rodrigo Duterte has always been critical of Marcos but had to be practical that time. There was an election to win and Sara was already invested in the “Uniteam.”

The logic in the old setup was for Sara to succeed Bongbong in 2028. The original plan seemed to be that the Dutertes -– the former president and at least one of his sons -– would run for the Senate and win in 2025, then dominate the Upper Chamber until 2028. The Dutertes will also work for their domination of the Lower House starting in 2025. What the Dutertes failed to reckon, however, were the roles Bongbong’s wife Liza Araneta and his relative, Martin Romualdez, would eventually play.

What has now become apparent is that Romualdez has presidential ambitions himself and Bongbong is now wary of a Sara Duterte presidency. The breakup of the Marcos-Duterte union going into the 2025 election is not therefore unexpected considering the need for either Romualdez or Duterte to gain the upperhand in preparation for the 2028 presidential polls.

But another theory is currently floating around, which is that the United States has a hand in the breakup of the Marcos-Duterte union. After all, former president Duterte is seen by China as an ally. Sara has, on the other hand, showed her hand by sidling close to China even if the 2028 election is still far away. As I have pointed out in previous columns, the US must already have learned its lesson when it allowed China to influence the elections of some heads of state in southeast Asia in the past. Control of the Pacific, after all, serves US imperialist interest the most.

The US -- and Marcos -- know that former president Duterte has remained popular among the masses. Meaning that Sara could be president in 2028. Romualdez, meanwhile, is still virtually an unknown entity. It is therefore in the interest of the Marcos team to destroy the image of the Dutertes before Sara’s ambition could fly in 2028. That would give Romualdez some kind of an opening going into the 2028 elections.

It would be wrong, for Marcos and Romualdez, however, to overplay their hand on the matter. Sara, for example, has successfully played the underdog in the case involving her chief of staff. Congress, and to a certain extent, Marcos and Romualdez are slowly being seen as bullies, especially that the chief of staff, Zuleika Ortiz, is a woman even if she is a lawyer. If Sara is eventually seen as the one being bullied, the pendulum of public opinion could swing in her favor.

The Duterte team, meanwhile, is still clinging to an old template that has already been exposed as faulty. While diehards still clap every time the former president curses and raises the banner of the war against drugs, the issue has become less intense especially after the extra-judicial killings that Duterte launched during his reign.