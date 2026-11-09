Wenceslao: Can Sara be president?

That President Bongbong Marcos has allowed the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte to proceed this time around means that the so-called Uniteam is dead and Duterte will have to try to grab the presidency without Marcos and the money he inherited from his father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Can Sara and the remnants of the diehard Duterte supporters or DDS do it on their own?

The impeachment proceeding has exposed not only the VP’s financial abuses but also the state of her mind. Because 2028 is still far away, BBM has all the time in the world to go against Sara although Sara also has all the time in the world to go against the President. In fact, Sara has been doing precisely that, always jumping at the chance to use her VP platform to expose BBM’s supposed lack of ability to lead the country to the homestretch, which is the next presidential election (2028).

Because Sara has already declared her intention to run for president in 2028, other wannabes and their propagandists are starting to gang up on her. But she is fighting back. Notice the current efforts to scrub the Sara image and make her palatable for a 2028 run?

Sara actually started well, especially because she is the daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte. But as time wore on, the pristine image had been sullied and I doubt if she could survive before the campaign for the 2028 presidential elections could begin.

After her financial dealings were exposed, the current focus of her detractors is her stance on China. Sara is a Duterte and everybody expects her to continue the policy her father Digong laid down when he became president. The Duterte presidency was the one that first broached the idea of the Philippines becoming a mere province of China. Some patriots have started chiding Sara for her failure to be clear about China and its intentions in the West Philippine Sea.

But perhaps the most devastating point in this muckraking is the one dealing with her mental capacity. This is important because of the position being aspired to, which is the presidency. A president needs to be one of the country’s best minds. This reminds me of those personalities who should have been president like Jovito Salonga, Lorenzo Tanada, Claro Recto and even Miriam Defensor-Santiago.

But the presidency, of course, is dependent on the voters’ pulse at a particular time in our history. Digong’s bluster is known and it often tends to downplay his mental ability. Yet, because the voters loved his bluster, he became president. As a result, he is now in The Hague in the Netherlands being tried by the International Criminal Court or ICC for crimes against humanity.

Thus, we could not really predict what will happen in 2028. Can Sara still win even if the voters have seen the product of her unmasking? Sara and the voters still have to see the Duterte opponents. And I am still clinging to the hope that Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo will make her move. If she doesn’t run, I can settle for Risa Hontiveros, who is also an activist and a patriot.