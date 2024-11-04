Wenceslao: Conflicts

I am no “end-of-the-world peddler” but I must admit I am worried. The globe has, currently, two flashpoints, with one side involved in the conflicts possessing nuclear weapons. In the war in Ukraine, Russia possesses nuclear weapons with Vladimir Putin sometimes threatening to use these if push comes to shove. In the conflict in the Middle East between Iran and Israel, the latter is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons although its statements about it have been ambiguous. We all know that a flick of a button by any nuclear-possessing regime could be catastrophic for the world.

Israel is so far not using bombs with nuclear warheads in its defense of itself, while Russia is not using bombs with nuclear warheads in its effort to subjugate Ukraine. But there is always the threat of the conflicts turning into regional conflagrations, thus the possibility of nuclear weapons being used. Which is probably the reason why I cling to religion during these times. Believing in supernatural powers to save the world is my only recourse.

I am a Christian and believe in Christ’s power over us mere humans. Admittedly, I once had this dream wherein I guided my family up the mountains to flee. Of course, dreams have no relation to real life but that particular dream still bothers me in my waking hours. That is why when I hear these reports about conflicts in other parts of the world, I worry.

By the way, the conflicts I mentioned earlier are happening just when Kamala Harris is battling Donald Trump in the US presidential elections. The US is the remaining world superpower and styles itself as the world’s policeman. But I worry more about Trump winning considering his unpredictable ways. The result of the US elections could determine where the world’s conflicts will go.

I won’t take it upon our president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sidling close to the US although I worry for him if Trump wins. Trump has long wanted to ‘make America great again,” and that includes asking allies to pay the bills for any help that the US gives to them. But the Philippines is a poor country and therefore needs the help of countries like the US against the hegemonic ways of the Chinese. I am for countries following a rules-based world order.

After the US elections, the Philippines will hold its own mid-term polls. The result of such an election will partly help determine where this country will be in 2028. Can the Marcos policy be sustained, or will a pro-China president take over? But it looks like the candidacy of Sara Duterte in 2028 is now being buffeted by strong winds. Will a better presidential bet emerge by then? I hope so.

I am no populist, that was why I was never enamored with the Rodrigo Duterte presidency. I have also not spoken against the Bongbong Marcos presidency even if I was anti-Marcos when I was younger. I actually like some of his liberal and democratic moves. And, because I dislike China’s claim over much of the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, I lean more towards the US even if I am a long-time anti-imperialist.