Wenceslao: Dress code

The feast of the Sto. Niño is over, although what people remember now is not the fiesta but the Sinulog festivities. Ever since the cultural aspect of the celebration became a thing under the then Ministry of Youth and Sports Development regional director David Odilao, the religious aspect of the fiesta has been drowned by the cultural and the masses at the Basilica have become mere tokens.

But that is not the focus of this article but the dress code is. The one that priests have wielded not only to discipline the devotees during the fiesta but also to discipline all believers going to some churches during normal times everywhere.

I don’t want to belittle the attempts of the Catholic Church to straighten out the attitude of Christians who go to masses or pray in the churches. Those structures have become so majestic they should be given all the respect they can get. But I look back at Christianity and its origins and I say those regulations have left a bitter taste in my mouth. Priests are masters of theology and yet some of them still betray the essence of the religion.

Which reminds me of this Cebuano priest who has so become a star in social media for his homilies that he seems to have forgotten how to use the pulpit to serve the Bible’s ends. But that point would be better reserved for future columns.

The dress code is actually not a Cebu or Basilica original, although I do struggle to think that such a code would have existed when early Christians still had caves as sites of prayer. But I agree with its purpose, which is to give respect to the masses and, by extension, the church and what it represents.

Yet, the dress code is both form and substance. There are instances when form so overpowers substance that the essence of Christianity ends up getting lost in discussions on proper attire.

That is why I am for “maximum tolerance.” Those guarding churches like the Basilica should be broad-minded enough not to sacrifice veneration for proper attire. And those going to churches should be self-disciplined enough not to make veneration a reason to sacrifice proper attire when going to the masses and visiting churches.

Implementing a dress code is actually a difficult balancing act. Somebody told me that the dress code at the Basilica is mainly directed at foreigner-tourists who do not know any better. They go to the Basilica basically like the way they go anywhere in the country: without considering local sensibilities.

That is why many people do not have complaints about the imposition of dress codes during masses and when visiting churches. They understand its purpose perfectly. Besides, there is this belief that veneration can’t be limited to churches.

Which reminds me that while Cebu City celebrated its fiesta last Sunday, some chapels like the one in our community, held their versions of the fiesta last Saturday. People venerated the Child Jesus in their own ways and wherever they were. In our chapel, wearing shorts is not an impediment to the fiesta celebration.