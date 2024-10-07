Wenceslao: End game

Suspended mayor Michael Rama may no longer be able to hold Cebu City Hall’s reigns again after the Office of the Ombudsman convicted him for nepotism. He can file an appeal and run in 2025 but he now needs to pause a bit and decide what his future would be like as he goes into the sunset.

Reminds me of my grandpa, Tay Boni, who continued going to his farm in the mountains of Tudela town in the Camotes group of islands even in his old age. He eventually met with an accident while on the farm and passed away. But there was this theory that not allowing him to go to the farm even in his old age would have killed him anyway. Going to the farm daily, so the theory went, was therapeutic for an old man like him.

It looks like Rama still wants to be mayor even in his old age. In politics, power is therapeutic. I remember my former SunStar Cebu colleague, the late Tomas Garcia, making jokes about this every time we talk. Even if they are already in a wheelchair, he would say, politicians will always run in an election. Rama is not in a wheelchair, at least not yet. But retirement could serve his old body well. His conviction is therefore a blessing in disguise, although that may not be how he will view this development.

Rama may not be the only old man who will run for Cebu City mayor in 2025. Former mayor Tomas Osmeña is the other. But Tomas is not only old, he is also not in the best of health after losing his bladder to cancer years ago. We all know that a person can’t be fully cancer-free. There is always the danger of cancer returning and killing a person.

The acting mayor is Raymond Garcia, son of former mayor Alvin Garcia who was Osmeña’s running mate when he first ran for Cebu City mayor decades ago. That illustrates to us how wide the age gap is between the old and the new politicians. Incidentally, as a Cebu City voter, I may have to choose whom to support: the old or the new. I still have to make my commitment known, though.

Anyway, I will surely be supporting my cousin, Cebu City Councilor Noel Wenceslao’s reelection bid next year. I once ran decades ago for Kabataang Barangay councilman with Noel as chairman in Barangay Sambag 2. We both won, although I did not get to serve the barangay because I was more into student activism at that time. But that shows you how I view Noel’s character and his willingness to serve. He went on to become Sambag 2 barangay captain. That post is now being held by his son Keith Noel or KN.

By the way, Noel is a long-time Rama supporter. But as I said earlier, Rama should better retire from politics and let his son and the other younger Ramas take over. It is time for the new generation of politicians to hold City Hall’s reins. Rama should therefore let go. He can continue to fight his legal battles outside the City Hall’s walls. And enjoy life when not fighting those battles.

Power is therapeutic, true, but to wallow in it one has to sacrifice many things, including whatever remains of one’s time on earth.