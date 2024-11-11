Wenceslao: Holding on to power

When cops arrested Atty. Collin Rosell for “usurpation of authority,” I wasn’t a bit surprised. There is now a Cebu City Hall struggle for power stemming from the Ombudsman’s dismissal of mayor Michael Rama from the service for nepotism and grave misconduct. The Ombudsman earlier suspended Rama, together with Rosell and six other officials, for the non-payment of the 10 months’ salaries of four employees. The suspension ended on Nov. 1. But on Oct. 2, the Ombudsman dismissed Rama from the service for nepotism. Rosell’s function as city administrator is coterminous with that of Rama’s.

Even when Rama was still serving his suspension and was not ordered dismissed from the service yet, he was already struggling for power against Garcia. He even insisted on being called “elected mayor” to make him sound more deserving of the position as opposed to Garcia who was the elected vice mayor. After his dismissal by the Ombudsman, Rama still filed his certificate of candidacy, vowing to exhaust all legal remedies available to him.

Garcia, of course, is the actual wielder of power for now and Rosell could not do anything about it except to wait for the exhaustion of the available legal remedies. Putting pressure on the wielder of power won’t work. Rama supporters may hold rallies all they want, but the police will always follow the dictates of the one legally holding office. As for Rosell, going to jail is a waste of publicity stunt because he knows that only the court can reverse Rama’s dismissal and by extension his (Rossel’s) own hold on his former post.

What makes Rama’s position awkward is that he is pressed for time considering the next election is only a few months away. Rama can’t therefore reap the usual benefits an incumbent gets in an electoral run. He may want to re-assume his post but he is facing legal obstacles that can only be resolved after the election. It is Garcia who is reaping the benefits an incumbent gets from our current electoral setup.

When Rosell was arrested, Rama was not around. That is the usual problem in a setup where supporters fight tooth and nail for things that only the Boss can benefit mightily from. I have seen instances where supporters are willing to lay their lives to their Boss who eventually gets friendly with the opponent. Those at the top become comrades while those below are eventually forced to shake hands with their former opponents.

As I have pointed out in a previous column, I think it is time for Rama to retire. He is old and should already spend time in peace. But he seems to want his cake and eat it too, meaning being called mayor while spending time elsewhere and leaving the function of the mayor to subordinates. Exhausting legal remedies can be taxing, true, but it can also give him time to “stop and smell the roses,” sort of. Better to focus on that rather than continuing to harbor political ambitions that could push one away from enjoying the twilight years.