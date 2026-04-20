Wenceslao: Issues

China. How we will deal with China is one important consideration on the kind of president we will choose. Former President Rodrigo Duterte has already shown us what the country would look like under a pro-China president while President Bongbong Marcos has shown us what a pro-US president looks like. Duterte’s rationalization of his stance stems from the fact that the Philippines is weak militarily compared with China. To offset that, Bongbong Marcos wisely sidled close to the US, considered our traditional ally. So in 2028, the question will be, what kind of president should we choose, a pro-China one or one that is pro-US?

Corruption. My choice for a next president will always be determined by how he or she will deal with bureaucratic corruption. Billions of pesos were lost in the latest one: non-existent or low quality flood control projects. I thus want a president that is not tainted with corruption or one who has a non-corruptible image. Just like Ninoy Aquino or his son Noynoy. But both are already dead. Interestingly, Sara Duterte is facing impeachment proceedings for her use of confidential funds and other abuses. That eliminates her from my consideration.

Energy. This is one issue that has become relevant after the US attacked Iran and the latter retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz where many oil tankers pass to ensure cheaper oil for the world. The Philippines has an oil field near Palawan but monopoly capitalists still control the refineries that make this oil field viable. Add to that the fact that the government has been slow in energy production using alternative sources. Thus we need a president with knowledge of alternative energy sources that the country is awash with. We have, for example, the sun, wind and the waves. We have thermal energy but more can be tapped. The next president should focus on developing alternative energy sources.

One can add more issues depending on one’s preference. Those issues must ensure that the next president will be the best that we will ever have. To be fair, I won’t denigrate Sara Duterte’s intellectual ability. But I take issue with the corruption issues that are currently hounding her. I thus take exception to those calling her “booba.” But she should be able to defend herself from issues like the confidential funds, her alleged links to drug lords and unexplained wealth, especially the bank accounts that former senator Antonio Trillanes alleges that she possesses.