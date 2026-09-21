Wenceslao: Marcos and ‘unity’

The Marcos loyalists only became a stronger political force again after former President Duterte (Digong) gave the go signal for his daughter Sara to join the Uniteam that united the Marcos loyalists with the DDS. That unity has split now, with the DDS routinely calling BBM as “bangag” (addict) and the Marcos loyalists calling Sara as “lustay” (profligate). And without a united front, can the DDS be an enough force to make Sara president in 2028?

The answer to that should be no. Sara needs to forge another Uniteam, not with the Marcos loyalists but with another significant rightist force out there. This has become more important after BBM has now gone ahead with the impeachment proceedings that he was reluctant to launch in the early years of the Uniteam. Convicted or not, Sara and her chances for the 2028 polls will surely be affected. And so will the standing of the DDS be affected.

But is there a significant rightist force out there other than the Marcos loyalists? The other significant political force out there are the leftists and they are more associated with Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo than with Marcos or Duterte. And surveys are pointing to Robredo as a formidable Sara rival if Robredo decides to run for president in 2028 instead of running for reelection as Naga City mayor.

But the leftists themselves could not win on their own. And they surely could not unite with the Marcos loyalists for ideological reasons although that would have made their union a formidable one. Unfortunately, there seems to be no significant left-of-center force in sight out there. So how will the leftists play the game in 2028?

Interestingly, BBM has not made known who he will support for the next president. One of his considerations will surely be somebody who will not go after him once he leaves the presidency. He is not sure Robredo and the leftists around her will grant him that wish.

Reminds me of the question I asked when I was still in the underground. Up to what extent will Marcos Sr. be punished for his excesses? I raised that question when we discussed the possible 60-40 view of Marcos Sr.: 60 percent bad and 40 percent good.

BBM, of course, has surely expanded that discussion. For one, he is “only” the son of the “original Macoy.” And his rule now is surely more benevolent than that of his father and he has exhibited a more liberal democratic bent, too. How are the leftists viewing BBM now? Would that allow the Left to forge a unity with the Marcos loyalists for seizure of power’s sake? I was anti-Marcos growing up but I am open to any answer to that now.