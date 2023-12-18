Wenceslao: Meeting old friends

Stephen Aznar was again a gracious host for the gathering of our Southwestern University (SWU) batch mates this year. He has always been supportive of our endeavors like he wasn’t the son of the late Bombi Aznar but was an ordinary batch mate. He, like us, is older now and is enjoying life like an Aznar scion should.

Steph’s grandfather founded SWU and made it a popular medical school in the country. The school is now owned by a Manila firm, but it has retained many of the things that remind you of the glory days of the Aznars in Cebu. Many in our batch no longer know the goings-on in the university, but they continue to cherish the memories of our youthful frolic. In a way, that made me realize the purpose of the circuitous route I took to enrolling in SWU. I was a dropout from the Cebu City Science High School in Labangon.

I met old friends in that gathering at Stephen’s house in Mactan for this year’s Christmas season. Bobby Sia, my long-time competitor in academics but a long-time friend also, was there. He is a relative of the popular Rosalio “Yoyong” Martirez from Samar. He is now doing business in Liloan town after years of being an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in a time when the word OFW was not common yet.

I was surprised by the presence of Joel Ginelsa, who left for the US after high school in what I considered then was a sad parting. As expected, Eneria Abellana-Pusta, sister of the once popular University of the Visayas basketball player Ope Abellana, facilitated my going to Stephen’s house for the gathering. She coordinated with Letty Sindo of the Bureau of Internal Revenue so I could join her for the trip. She had lost her long-time partner to Covid, but that did not deter her from being her usual upbeat self.

By the way, I passed CCLEX (Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway) for the first time and saw how it is making the vision of the late Adelino Sitoy of Cordova town a reality. Mactan Island is flourishing with infrastructure meant to make the island a true urban hub of the metro and not just because the place once hosted the popular export processing zones. Condos and hotels are being built and commercial establishments are sprouting. It reminded me of the Cebu City of the ‘80s and ‘90s when economic development began spreading to the periphery and not just the downtown area.

It looks to me like our batch has been energized again after the passing away months ago of batchmate Evelyn Rebaya. As they say, life is too short to dwell on those things. Somebody suggested an outing that would take us next year to the town of Moalboal. No details yet, but with our batchmate’s renewed enthusiasm, that should be realized soon. Moalboal was suggested by our former CAT-1 adjutant, Purisimo Oacan, who spent years in the Middle East before settling for good in his home place of San Fernando.

When you are older, you sometimes focus too much on the problems of living and forget the things that make living worthwhile.