Wenceslao: Populism

I have seen City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros in person only one time. But I did see my niece post some photos with him on Facebook recently. I am no longer familiar with Cebu City Hall developments so I really don’t know what Hontiveros’s political plan is next year.

Hontiveros, I say, is a personification of populism. He was a popular basketball player both in the amateurs and the pros before he retired. No wonder he became successful when he pursued a career in politics. I don’t know much about his record as a politician but his seniors seem to typecast him as one who is knowledgeable in sporting events, notably those related to basketball.

Hontiveros is an example of the kind of politics that the 1987 Constitution laid down for the country. It is a politics that relies more on populism than intellect, in short of form over substance. This brand of politics has displaced the intellectuals, paving the way for the domination of the country’s governance by populists.

This is not to say that Hontiveros does not bring substance to the table. But in our brand of politics nowadays, it is rare for politicians to be an intellectual while being popular. That is why I was amused when some senators and senatorial wannabes did a TikTok post that showed them dancing in preparation for the 2025 elections. As the song goes “I laughed till I cried…”

We actually long to see the days when the Senate was dominated by intellectuals like Jovito Salonga, Jose Diokno, Claro Recto, Lorenzo Tanada, Miriam Defensor-Santiago, Teopisto Guingona, etc. And yet we still have to vote a Diokno, Chel Diokno that is, into office. Now, even a respectable former senator like Kiko Pangilinan had to come up with an absurd post on TikTok just to get noticed by the younger generation voters. Being a good public servant or being a good professional (lawyer) no longer suffices.

By the way, I would like to see the day when Hontiveros would run for mayor against, say, a long-time politician like Raymond Garcia. While Garcia is the son of former Cebu City mayor Alvin Garcia and is therefore somewhat popular, he actually carved his own path in politics and toiled there before rising from the ranks. He is therefore a bit of an anti-Hontiveros. Who would the voters prefer? That political duel will once again put our kind of political system to a test.

For now, I don’t have any preference. My stance has always been that Cebu City needs younger politicians. An infusion of young blood is what is needed after years of Cebu City Hall being run by “old guards” like Michael Rama and Tomas Osmeña and other politicians belonging to their generation. Garcia and Hontiveros, even Edu and Mikel Rama, do not obviously belong to that category. The infusion of new blood in governance, after all, is what elections and, in a way, liberal democracy, is about. The survival of the concept depends much on this reality.