Wenceslao: Reality

The Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on some Israel communities and the subsequent global discussion on the matter have made me realize how the world has turned since I was a young student much too eager to change the world as my own world view saw it. I was considered a “leftist” then, but it looks like radicalism nowadays is far too different from what I embraced then.

I would look at the US news networks then and tilt towards CNN rather than Fox News. But now, I particularly like Fox News’ coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. It now seems like I have outgrown the leftist label and now side with the “far right,” or on how Fox News stands regarding the Oct. 7 “terrorist” attack on Israel. For example, I am supporting Israel’s right to defend itself even if some “leftists” are now pushing for a ceasefire.

The “left” are now being denigrated by the term referred to as “woke.” I actually never thought that I would see the day when being “woke” would be considered a putdown. Being aware of people’s rights was the best thing to happen to me when I was a college student. But some of us just do not know the difference between pushing for one’s rights and being anarchic.

That seems to be what is happening now in campuses in the US and Europe, meaning the West. Anarchy is thriving there. Those rallies supporting barbaric acts against the Jews remind me of the Nazis, Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust. These have set our civilization back for a number of decades. It looks like we desperately need another Age of Enlightenment for us to be able to move forward as civilized beings.

The result of this thinking is that I now don’t like to be called a “woke.” I want rule and order to prevail over anarchy. I now have this feeling that we may just be having too much democracy now. Everybody just wants to do what they want to the detriment of old values. On this, I remember my late “Tiyo” Rudy, who after retiring from a job in the US, went back to the Philippines to spend his pension here. He often complained to me about how he could no longer “discipline” his children who grew up in the US and who were protected by the laws there. Those laws can actually be labeled as products of “woke” legislators.

It is actually in the US campuses where hate speech or anarchy thrives. This is because students do not yet have jobs and families to protect. They can be “woke” without thinking about the consequences of committing anarchic acts. I am sure their worldview will eventually change once the real world stares at them in the face. Even now, some students in the US are backing down after some employers asked for a list of pro-Hamas students so they won’t be able to employ them.

That, I would say, was their first taste of reality staring at them in the face. Some of the students must have realized that it would be difficult to undo in their older years what they have done in their younger years. As Cebuanos would say, “wa gyuy pagbasol nga mag-una.”