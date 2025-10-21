Wenceslao seeking 11th straight win

JOURNEYMAN Rodel Wenceslao looks to continue his hot streak as he takes on Chinese warrior Yesihati Yeerken in an eight-round super-welterweight bout in the main event of a Sanman Promotions boxing event on Nov. 9, 2025, at the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel in General Santos City.

After an up-and-down career, the 32-year-old Wenceslao has finally found his groove with an impressive run that started in 2022. He has won his last 10 fights, a streak highlighted by his capture of the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International welterweight crown.

Wenceslao’s hot streak kicked off with a unanimous decision win over Jhun Ryan Quimbo in Cebu in 2022. He scored wins over Mark Sales, Ernesto Cagampang, Edison Berwela, Argie Toquero, Ryan Maano, Ernie Sanchez, and Ryan Sermona between 2022 and 2024.

Earlier this year, Wenceslao scored the biggest win of his career by stopping Thailand’s Archariya Wirojanasunobol in the fourth round in Masbate to claim the WBF belt.

Wenceslao is coming off an eighth-round technical knockout win over Maano in a rematch last July 26, 2025, in Cebu.

On the other hand, the 27-year-old Yeerken split his bouts this year. He opened 2025 with a majority decision defeat to unbeaten Japanese prospect Kosei Nogami in Japan, but bounced back with a first-round knockout of Marbon Bodiongan last Aug. 31 in General Santos City.

Wenceslao is 24-19-2 with 13 knockouts, while Yeerken is 9-7-2 with four knockouts.

In the co-main feature, Gabriel Tapales (8-1, 6 KOs) will lock horns with fellow prospect Bryan James Wild (12-3-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The undercard features Jerry Francisco (11-3, 3 KOs) against Rex John Madar (5-1, 2 KOs), RV Deniega (11-2, 7 KOs) versus Anferne Palarca (5-7-1, 1 KO), Jerson Arigola (8-4, 5 KOs) against Jovanie Tagusi (8-12-2, 4 KOs), Abubakar Yanon (7-1, 6 KOs) versus Ramel Antaran (6-32-3), and former world title challenger Jayson Mama (20-3-1, 10 KOs) battling veteran Clyde Azarcon (17-17-1, 6 KOs).

Also seeing action are Benjie Jabagat (6-1, 5 KOs) against Kei Mark Akut (2-2-1, 2 KOs), Nelson Bernabe, making his pro debut versus fellow newcomer Rey Cañete, Jimboy Boc (1-0) against Reymark Dipolog (0-2), and Rhomar Palmes fighting fellow debutant Darel Apura. / EKA