Wenceslao: Sinulog 2024 venue

The Cebu City Government seems determined to hold Sinulog 2024 at the South Road Properties (SRP) again. As expected, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia still frowns on the venue considering its many limitations. Like before, she prefers the Sinulog venue to be the Cebu City Sports Center, more popularly known as the Abellana oval. But this is a Cebu City Government activity. And if no compromise is reached, Capitol will have to focus again on the Sinulog sa Carmen a week after the Cebu City festivities.

I am one with the governor on this issue. I have always been opposed to having the Sinulog at the SRP until the promised sports complex finally rises there. Cebu City Government officials can afford to be cavalier on the choice of venues because they are not the ones who will suffer the consequences of that choice. I don’t really know if the City conducted a survey on this one or if this is just the whim of the mayor.

And I know how the mayor operates. Former mayor Tomas Osmeña was always the better planner, but he is no longer the top gun. Mayor Michael Rama already is, and he tends to do things haphazardly. So my warning to prospective Sinulog visitors stays: If you can afford it, just stay at home or at the malls and restaurants near the venue, especially if the sun is scorchingly hot or there are signs of rain. Or if you are pious, just attend the masses at the Basilica. The SRP on that day should only be for those who love adventure, like hiking.

I don’t know what the governor and the mayors of the province will do on that day. As for me, I will steer clear of the SRP. After years of celebrating the feast of the Sto. Niño, I already know what to expect now that the SRP has become the City’s favored venue. My better option for that day would be to stay home or visit the Basilica. With people crowding the SRP, the city proper can breathe easy. The establishments there can also be our playground during the fiesta.

Meaning that in this setup, the devotees can now better focus on the religious aspect of the celebration, which should be the case. That, I should say, is one positive point in this scenario. With Cebu City holding the cultural aspect of the fiesta at the SRP, the Basilica can become a better hub for religious activities. The choice is ours.

As for the Capitol, the governor can now focus on institutionalizing the improvements of the Sinulog sa Carmen. What happened last year should not be a mere aberration. With the Cebu City Government determined to do things on its own, Capitol’s money should better be spent on making the Sinulog sa Carmen better. It can never be at par with the Sinulog in Cebu City, but Capitol should make the celebration worthwhile, especially for visitors. After all, many tourists prefer to celebrate and stay in resorts that are close to nature. If the Sinulog sa Carmen becomes grander, tourists can look forward to staying in the town and its environs during the celebration when they schedule a vacation annually.