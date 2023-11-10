Wenceslao: ‘Sugbuak’

The holidays allowed the family to spend time in some tourist destinations in Tuburan town. Our first focus was the beach. We had an overnight stay in a resort in Barangay Antipolo. Tuburan is on the western side of Cebu Province and, like the neighboring towns of Balamban and Asturias, it has been trying to capture some of the foreign and local tourists who consider Cebu as a vacation destination.

The beaches in Antipolo are like the other Cebu beaches where mangroves once proliferated. These were rocky in some places. Their pulls are the structures that resorts built for overnight stays. The resort we were in even had a canteen with a billiards table. The grasses that were planted near the shoreline were green and calming. Of course, the amenities needed some improvement but for me these were enough. The sea breeze and the sound of the waves splashing were heaven for someone who grew up in the city.

Before going home, we decided to go up the mountains in Barangay San Juan where Blue Hole spring was located. The place was full of people, all local folks trying to beat the heat away. I talked with the representatives of the barangay who managed the place, which still had the imprint of the late Gregorio Sanchez, the former vice governor. (I even saw a group of youngsters who used a few Lacto Pafi life vests instead of the ones the barangay owned.) The barangay reps told me that the place was once featured by GMA’s Jessica Soho in her popular television program.

The place was old, obviously. The two bamboo rafts used were rickety. But one can still jump to the water hanging up a suspended rope or using a bamboo platform built for the purpose. I suggested that the barangay put up a cottage for overnight use and earn more. The place is obviously in need of a more creative management team. They apparently needed supervision from the municipality.

This reminded me that the former third district representative, Antonio Yapha, once joined a group that proposed the breaking up of Cebu into smaller provinces based on the current congressional district subdivision purportedly for better management and to gain from the internal revenue allotment that the new provinces will get. The proposal was called “Sugbuak” and was shot down by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, who saw the political motivation of the proponents. Under “Sugbuak,” a Cebu del Norte, Cebu del Sur and Cebu Occidental was supposed to have been created,

Pablo John Garcia, the governor’s brother, would years later control the third congressional district and “Sugbuak” was forgotten. I actually don’t see a need to subdivide Cebu into smaller provinces. What is actually needed is to find ways to make Cebu’s wealth serve the actual needs of the districts. Perhaps, Capitol can start by focusing on improving the tourist sites that seem to have gone moribund since the “Sugbuak” was hatched. Cebu seems to be “resting on its laurels,” meaning that it seems to be living on past glories instead of making better the glories achieved in the past. The old resorts are aging.