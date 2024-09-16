Wenceslao: The old vs. the new

As I write this, I am in a private medical center in the south to watch over my wife, who was admitted after ingesting something stale, one that induced vomiting and loose bowel movement. She has to be given antibiotics, which was initially problematic because she was allergic to some of them.

What made her case a bit less of a load is that she is still working in The Freeman and can therefore avail herself of a limited health insurance to tide her over the burden of the medical bills that people have to bear to get adequate medical attention. It would have been different if it was me, a retired journalist with inadequate pension and without insurance, no matter how limited the coverage. In my case, I would have to rely heavily on the help of relatives, some of them working abroad, to pay my medical bills. That, I would say, is one of the benefits of maintaining a large family. As the old saying would put it, “united we stand.”

By the way, my good friend Cerwin Eviota read the column I wrote last week about the non-working holiday in Cebu that was meant to commemorate the birth of Sergio Osmeña, the country’s fourth president. Osmeña is, of course, a Cebuano. I wrote then that Osmeña refused to run for reelection against Manuel Roxas. Cerwin corrected me and noted that Osmeña did run against Roxas but did not campaign. This was a case, Cerwin said, of overconfidence. Of course, he lost in the election.

Cerwin went on to provide more info on the Osmeñas that served the Cebuanos decades after Don Sergio passed away. For example, former Cebu City vice mayor Renato Osmeña still has a son in the city council in Renato Jr. or Junjun, brother of Richie who works in the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board or LTFRB.

Talking about the Osmeña political clan actually reminds me of the coming elections in the United States, where many Filipinos are either residing or working. The candidate for president of the Republican party is former President Donald Trump while the Democrats fielded Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden backed off from running for reelection. Trump vs. Biden would have been a battle of old men. Now Trump has to contend with a much younger opponent in Harris.

Incidentally, the Philippines will hold another midterm election next year and one of the posts up for grabs is one for Cebu City mayor. I am still deciding if I will help in the campaign. Somebody from the camp of Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia talked to me but nothing is official yet.

Garcia, the son of former mayor Alvin Garcia, will be running against political veterans like the elected but suspended mayor Michael Rama and Councilor Nestor Archival, who will have former mayor Tomas Osmeña as running mate. Joey Daluz, son of former broadcaster and popular politician Nenita Cortes-Daluz, is also preparing to run for mayor. Daluz is currently with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District.

I don’t know if age will be a factor in our kind of election but it should be. The new needs to replace the old to keep processes, including governance, moving forward.