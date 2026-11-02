Wenceslao: The ritual

For me, it is a matter of perspective. We respect our relatives and friends who have passed away because we remember them and were fond of them when they were alive. The western ritual of Halloween, on the other hand, puts a premium on making us fear them. I take it that the reasoning for it is commercial. It would be interesting to find out how many of those ugly masks are sold every time All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day come.

I am repeating that point here because I saw in one cemetery recently a group of people celebrating Halloween. The group was small, but I was amazed at the audacity to propagate a western ritual inside a cemetery. In the past, Catholic masses were the only organized rituals done inside what is basically a Catholic haven.

This must be due to the lack of understanding of the principle behind Halloween. Because it is a Western practice, some people tend to ape it and get this feeling that it is good and does not run counter to Filipino beliefs. Of course, there are good things in the ritual, but these good things are alien to us. What I frown on is when we start to sow fear instead of paying homage to the dead.

Perhaps the Catholic Church should end its complacency and start being aggressive in explaining why tradition should be respected in the ritual. When we understand that putting a premium on respect and paying homage to relatives and friends should be in our minds during every Kalag-kalag, we may no longer be swayed by foreign influences.

I am not against the practice of Halloween, but I am old enough to note that after several years and with the growth of our population, we should start being aggressive in promoting our own perception of the ritual. What I saw the other day may be an exception but it could also be the start of the propagation of the foreign.

Anyway, I was not able to visit the burial spaces of my parents, Tatay Tiyong and Nanay Juling, and of my older sister Litlit at the Carreta Cemetery during this year’s edition of the Kalag-kalag. But I did pray for them in my own way. That goes, too, for my daughter, Marie Stephanie, who was born dead decades ago. And I prayed, too, for her mother, who has passed away and is buried at the Calamba Cemetery. I have not forgotten the past, meaning what happened in my younger years when the fire was still burning in my belly, sort of.

Of course, I have not forgotten the parents and relatives of my wife who are buried at the cemetery in Pardo. I accompanied my wife, who has continued the ritual she and her relatives have been practicing for many years now. That is, after all, the essence of this annual ritual: to make us remember our relatives and friends even if they have left us for the Great Beyond.