Wenceslao: Trump, part 2

The rarity of Donald Trump’s return to the presidency should not be lost on casual observers. Democrat Joe Biden derailed Trump’s reelection bid years ago. The Democrats, at least to the American public, must have done such a bad job that the Republican Trump won this year over the younger Democrat Kamala Harris. What does that mean to Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s presidency and the possible presidential bid of Sara Duterte? Is a Duterte, part two, also in the cards in 2028?

Speaker Martin Romualdez has done a good job so far in exposing former President Rodrigo Duterte’s past presidency, from extrajudicial killings or EJK to the operation of online gaming in the country. Sara’s stint as education secretary and her vice presidency has also been exposed in the Senate. These moves have prompted a change in the Dutertes’ electoral plans for 2025 and no Duterte seems to be angling for a national post. That does not augur well for Sara’s 2028 plans.

But Trump’s win seems to be sending positive vibes for the Dutertes’ return to national prominence and Sara’s possible presidential bid in 2028. It seems like the political pendulum has not totally moved to the left of center. The number of the pro-Duterte crowd seems still sizable. When Duterte surfaced in the congressional hearings, the diehard Duterte fanatics also came out in full force, especially on social media. Does this also mean a Sara Duterte win in 2028 and a Duterte rule, part two? We really could not tell yet.

But it looks to me like Bongbong Marcos is also a winner in this one, especially in his conflict with China. Some of Trump’s presumptive appointees have no love lost for China, even to the point of insinuating that the Biden administration left Marcos to fight alone in the West Philippine Sea issue. Will Trump be more passionate than Biden on the matter?

Or can Sara be less pro-China than her father? If Trump is keen on competing with China in the Pacific, that will surely play into the hands of Marcos Jr. and whoever his candidate will be for Philippine president in 2028. Bongbong has sidled close to the US and it would be to the latter’s interest that this foreign policy stance would continue.

A Duterte return to Malacañang therefore depends on who will also win in the maneuvering by China and the US in the Pacific. The US under former President Barack Obama and later Joe Biden seems to have failed to influence the politics in Southeast Asia, resulting in China getting the upper hand there for some time. That has changed in the past few years and Trump will surely hold on to that advantage.

Trump’s “making America great again” will surely come into play in our elections in 2028. This is something that Team Sara should keep in mind. I take it that some of my friends from Mindanao are starting to solidify around Sara. I could not blame them for that because the Dutertes are from there and our loyalties are often rooted in the regions where we were born. Sadly, Cebu has still to produce leaders that could make a difference in national politics. Supporting a leader from Mindanao is the best we can do.