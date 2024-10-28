Wenceslao: US and PH elections

The next US presidential elections will be held days from now, meaning that the next US government can still find ways to exert influence on the next Philippine presidential election, which will be held in 2028. US President Joe Biden was lucky enough to have a pro-US Philippine president in Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after years of the pro-China Rodrigo Duterte. Can China regain lost ground and find a winnable presidential bet in 2028?

The Dutertes seem to have lost supporters after the rift between Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte was brought out in the open. Marcos and his group that includes House Speaker Martin Romualdez wisely used lawmakers to expose the excesses of the VP and her father, former President Duterte. Meaning that the US can have enough ammunition against the Dutertes in 2028.

Sara is currently on the defensive after questions were raised on her use of government funds as VP and as a former education secretary. Her father, meanwhile, is already old and his influence has waned considerably. The 2025 election would have been a good preparation for Sara’s presidential run in 2028 but no Duterte is running for the Senate next year. The former president wants to be mayor of Davao City again with his son, Baste, as running mate.

Of course, many things can still happen from now to 2028 but China may be forced to look for another presidential candidate against a Marcos-anointed pro-US bet that either a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris administration would surely support. It would be good for the US to have another president like Marcos. Sara has already made known her pro-China bias.

I don’t therefore see any major difference between a Trump presidency and a Harris presidency as far as their biases in the 2028 Philippine presidential election are concerned. Both Trump and Harris surely want a pro-US Philippine president and do not want a repeat of the avidly pro-China Duterte presidency. They would only differ on how assertive they will be in trying to influence the direction of Philippine foreign policy.

I really don’t know Romualdez but if he succeeds Marcos Jr., I don’t see him following a foreign policy different from what the latter has laid down. This is the reason why I see him as beneficiary of the current tug-of-war between China and the US on who could influence the 2028 Philippine presidential election the most. Sara seems to be at the losing end on the matter considering that she does have some skeletons in her closet. These skeletons are something US operatives can easily pounce on if they want to continue to have a pro-US Philippine government.

What I am saying is that both China and the US will surely want to influence the Philippine presidential elections in 2028. But the outcome of the coming US presidential elections will determine how aggressive the US will be as far as influencing the 2028 Philippine presidential election is concerned.