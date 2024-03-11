Wenceslao wins 1st regional belt

JOURNEYMAN Rodel Wenceslao finally earned his first regional belt after clinching the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian welterweight title with a sixth round stoppage win over experienced Ernie Sanchez in the main event of ARQ Promotions' Engkwentro 12 in Cawayan, Masbate on March 8, 2024.

The 30-year-old Wenceslao connected with solid left hook to the body followed by a huge uppercut to the head that forced Sanchez to retreat, which forced referee Joel Tomeldan to intervene and stop the fight at the 2:00 mark of the sixth round.

Wenceslao won his sixth straight fight since joining ARQ Boxing and improved to 21-19-2 with 10 knockouts, while Sanchez dropped to 21-20-2 with 12 knockouts.

In the main supporting bout, Bryx Piala outclassed Ken Jordan by a lopsided unanimous decision, 79-71, 79-71, and 77-73.

Piala moved up to 9-1 with three knockouts, while Jordan fell to 9-6-2 with eight knockouts.

In the undercard, Berland Robles (10-0-1, 4 KOs) and former world title challenger Robert Paradero (18-7-2, 12 KOs) fought to a technical draw after the fight was stopped in the second round due to a huge gash to the head of Paradero due to an accidental clash of heads, Yerroge Gura (8-0-1, 3 KOs) beat Kier Clenton Espere (6-6-1, 2 KOs) unanimous decision and Angelus Pilapil (2-0, 1 KO) was victorious by split decision over Mark Sabang (1-1-1) in the show's curtain-raiser. / EKA