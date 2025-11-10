Wenceslao’s run snapped

BATTLE-SCARRED veteran Rodel Wenceslao’s hot streak came to an end after losing to Chinese fighter Yesihati Yeerken by unanimous decision on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel in Gen. Santos City.

Yeerken convincingly outpointed Wenceslao with scores of 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75.

Wenceslao was on a groove before this fight, riding on a 10-fight winning streak.

Yeerken is now 10-7-2 with five knockouts, while Wenceslao fell to 24-20-2 with 13 knockouts.

Gabriel Tapales (9-1, 6 KOs) got past his stiffest test to date after defeating BJ Wild (12-4-1, 6 KOs) in the main supporting bout.

The undercard featured a series of explosive matchups. RV Deniega (12-2, 8 KOs) stopped Anferne Palarca (5-8-1, 1 KO) in the first round.

Benjie Jabagat (7-1, 6 KOs) scored a third-round knockout over Kei Mark Akut (2-3-1, 2 KOs), while former world title challenger Jayson Mama (21-3-1, 10 KOs) outclassed Ramel Antaran (6-33-3) by unanimous decision.

Undefeated prospect Cholo Alvarez (4-0, 3 KOs) knocked out Gerald Evangelista (2-2, 2 KOs) in the third round, and Jerry Francisco (12-3, 4 KOs) ended veteran Clyde Azarcon’s (17-18-1, 6 KOs) night with a second-round stoppage.

Jerson Arigola (9-4, 5 KOs) won against Jovany Tagusi (8-13-2, 4 KOs) and Nelson Bernabe (1-0) beat Rey Cañete (0-1), both via unanimous decision.

Rhomar Palmes (1-0, 1 KO) made quick work of Darel Apura (0-1) with a first-round technical knockout, Rainier Antipona (2-0, 1 KO) demolished Frankie Batuon (3-15, 1 KO) in a single round, while Jimboy Boc (2-0, 1 KO) scored a second-round stoppage of Reymark Dipolog (0-3). / EKA