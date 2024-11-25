West Cebu Estate, MEZ2 get 5-star Berde rating

ABOITIZ InfraCapital’s (AIC) two industrial estates in Cebu — Mactan Economic Zone 2 (MEZ2) in Lapu-Lapu City and West Cebu Estate in Balamban — have achieved the coveted 5-Star Berde District Certification, setting a new benchmark for sustainable industrial developments in the Philippines.

The Berde (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence) District Certification, conferred by the Philippine Green Building Council, assesses projects based on environmental performance that surpasses mandatory green standards. These certifications make MEZ2 and West Cebu Estate the first 5-Star Berde District Certified developments in Visayas and Mindanao.

“This recognition highlights our commitment to sustainable, world-class industrial estates that attract investment and promote a greener future for the Philippines,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

Both estates are designed to be green, resilient and future-ready. AIC is rolling out initiatives in digitalization, resilience, energy transition, sustainability, livability and workforce development to drive progress and innovation.

De Mesa noted that Aboitiz InfraCapital’s economic estates have generated over 100,000 jobs and attracted more than P158 billion in investments, with 28,000 of those jobs created in Cebu through MEZ2 and West Cebu Estate.

West Cebu Estate, described by AIC vice president for Cebu Economic Operations Cyel Auza as a “quickly emerging economic center in Western Cebu,” is undergoing a 39-hectare industrial expansion. This will diversify its locator mix to include light to medium manufacturing, with new investments already pouring in to create more jobs for the community.

The expansion will also feature a business district with commercial lots for sale, a neighborhood mall with a transport terminal and a communal park to serve the needs of the estate and its growing population.

MEZ2, home to 44 world-class companies employing 12,000 Filipinos, includes a five-hectare commercial district with a shopping mall, a supermarket, banks, a Peza-accredited five-story office building and a transport terminal.

Aboitiz InfraCapital first secured Berde District Certification for its Lima Estate in Batangas, further solidifying its leadership in sustainable and resilient industrial development. / KOC