West Cebu Estate to launch central business district in 2025

ABOITIZ-LED West Cebu Estate is gearing up to unveil its 3.3-hectare central business district (CBD) in 2025.

Located in Balamban, Cebu, the CBD features commercial lots for sale, food outlets, retail shops, essential services, a supermarket, and a transportation hub all designed to create jobs and open business opportunities not only for Balamban but also for the surrounding communities.

Cyel Auza, assistant vice president for operations of Aboitiz Integrated Economic Centers Cebu, said the estate is trailblazing in innovation, initiating the incorporation of smart city features and launching key projects in digitalization, resilience, energy transition, sustainability, liveability, and skills enhancement.

West Cebu Estate, which has now earned the prestigious title of the “Shipbuilding Capital of the Philippines, is a 540-hectare development registered under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority. It houses shipbuilding companies and their supply chain that employ about 14,000 workers attracting substantial investments totaling P36.046 billion over the years.

Expansion

Earlier this year, the estate embarked on a 39-hectare industrial expansion, supported by an P800 million investment. This expansion is expected to create 14,000 new jobs, evolving from a primary shipbuilding hub to an industrial estate catering to a wider array of industries, including automotive, electronics, manufacturing, and logistics.

It has also taken a significant step by becoming the first industrial estate in the region to pursue Berde- District Registration from the Philippine Green Building Council, setting a new standard for environmental responsibility.

Recently, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates’ West Cebu Estate clinched the prestigious title of “Best Industrial Development in Asia” at the PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards.

According to Auza, the recognition shines a spotlight on Balamban, Cebu, establishing it as a vibrant global investment hub. The award also reflects the strong economic and social development fostered by businesses within West Cebu Estate.