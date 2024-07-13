West Visayas' Pardillo wins vs. Zambo's Rabadon in Palaro wrestling

ANDY Pardillo Jr. of Western Visayas advanced to the next round after outlasting Zamboanga Peninsula wrestler Alexander Rabadon, 15-10, in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 at SM Seaside Cebu on Saturday, July 13.

The close match between the two wrestlers hooked the attention of the audience and mall shoppers who were thrilled to see who will prevail in the end.

It was a see-saw battle from the start as Pardillo and Rabadon aggressively tackled each other that the lead changed several times.

After the 30-second break, Rabadon tied the match at 10-10, but that proved to be his last hurrah as Pardillo took control the rest of the way.

In another 44kg match, Johnrick Abayon of Caraga claimed a 12-6 victory over Rhanget Hengee of Cagayan Valley.

Abayon employed several offensive and defensive techniques to subdue Hengee and move to the next round. (Frency Syra Sanchez, Junior Journo)