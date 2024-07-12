Western Visayas billiards bet downs Northern Mindanao foe

FRANCIS Charlton Vedeja of Western Visayas eked out a 4-1 victory against Cleint Winsto Ganacias in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa 8-ball billiards tournament on Friday, July 12, at the Il Corso Mall.

Vedeja, who was assigned the solid colored balls (Nos. 1-7), took the first two racks for a 2-0 lead, but Ganacias shot the winning 8th ball in the next frame to cut the margin to one.

In the fourth frame, Vedeja skillfully secured the victory after he cannoned the No. 7 ball that led to his potting of ball No. 8.

The match highlighted Vedeja's mastery of the game and his ability to outsmart his opponent. (Jamaleah Datu, Junior Journo; Karylle Aumentado Junior Journo)