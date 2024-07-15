Western Visayas elem 5 keeps crown

THE Western Visayas elementary basketeers retained their championship after defeating Central Luzon, 54-49, in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa at the University of the Visayas - Main gymnasium on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Western Visayas struggled in the opening quarter against Central Luzon and trailed 7-14.

In the second quarter, the defending champions rallied to pick up the pace and narrowed the gap to 21-22.

A fierce battle ensued after the halftime break, with both teams fighting tooth and nail.

Central Luzon maintained a slight lead, ending the third quarter at 34-36.

Western Visayas then turned the tide and seized control, 52-49, in the dying minutes of the game.

Bjorn Villaluna of Western Visayas got fouled in the act of shooting and sank both his free throws to close out the scoring. Villaluna top scored for the reigning titlists with 15 points. (Ejboy T. Manangat, Junior Journo)