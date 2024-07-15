Western Visayas scores double gold triumph in arnis

WESTERN Visayas celebrates a remarkable achievement as brothers Kyle Angelo and Paul Angelo Tiron clinched gold medals in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 arnis competition on Sunday, July 14, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Kyle Angelo clinched the gold medal in the boys’ bantamweight division, while Paul Angelo triumphed in the featherweight class.

Kyle Angelo faced initial challenges, failing to score against Central Visayas’ Brylle Villaver in the first round.

However, he rallied in the second round and prevailed through an advantage point. He ultimately sealed the victory against Villaver in the third round to claim the gold.

Reflecting on his victory, Kyle emphasized that while he aimed to just enjoy the game, his self-assured skills fueled his confidence in victory.

“O, ga-expect ko kay confident ko sa akong duwa ganiha (Yes, I was expecting to win because I’m confident),” said Kyle.

He dedicated his triumph to his team, knowing that his win brought pride and joy to their hearts: “Gi-dedicate nako akong daog para sa akong team. Support sila pirme ug nalipay sad sila nga nidaog ko.”

Kyle Angelo’s outstanding performance also installed him as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 arnis competition.

His older brother Paul Angelo, on the other hand, claimed the gold medal for Western Visayas at the expense of National Capital Region’s Kit Cedric Lagrimas.

Despite trailing initially, Paul staged a remarkable comeback in the second and third rounds, displaying unwavering confidence.

The arnisador acknowledged the struggles he faced during preparation for his match but maintained his mental and physical well-being, recognizing their impact on his performance.

Paul credited his coach and family for motivating him: “Sila ang prime mo motivate nako sa akong mga trainings ug games.”

As he believes that perfection doesn’t exist and that there is always room for improvement, Paul’s advice to fellow athletes

echoes resilience.

“Sige lang jud ug practice. Mo abot ra ang dapat para sa inyoha (Always practice. What is meant for you will eventually come),” he said. / Via Katrice Matayabas and Zhan Francisco Ramirez