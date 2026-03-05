WFH expansion urged amid oil price hikes

SENATOR Joel Villanueva on Thursday, March 5, 2026, urged the expansion of work-from-home (WFH) and flexible work arrangements as a practical response to rising oil prices linked to Middle East tensions.

Villanueva, the principal author of Republic Act 11165 or the Work-from-Home Law, said the measure provides a policy framework to reduce commuting demand and fuel consumption.

“Sa panahon na tumataas po ang presyo ng langis dahil sa mga kaguluhan sa ibang bahagi ng mundo, dapat pong gamitin natin ang mga mekanismong mayroon na tayo sa batas upang makatulong sa mga manggagawa,” Villanueva said.

(At a time when oil prices are rising due to conflicts in other parts of the world, we should use the mechanisms already provided by law to help workers)

Enacted in 2018, the law institutionalized WFH in the private sector, allowing employees to work from alternative locations using digital technology. Beyond remote work, Villanueva noted that employers can adopt hybrid setups, compressed workweeks, and staggered hours to further ease the burden on commuters.

“Hindi lang benepisyo sa empleyado ang epekto ng Work-from-Home law. Isa rin po itong praktikal na hakbang upang mabawasan ang konsumo ng gasolina at diesel lalo na at inaasahan po nating sisipa pataas ang presyo dulot ng kaguluhan sa Middle East,” he added.

(The Work-from-Home law will not only benefit employees. It is also a practical step to reduce gasoline and diesel consumption, especially as prices are expected to rise due to the conflict in the Middle East.)

The senator emphasized that encouraging flexibility could ease traffic congestion and improve productivity while the country navigates global price volatility.

The push for flexibility extends to the public sector as well. The Civil Service Commission (CSC) previously approved flexible work arrangements for civil servants through Memorandum Circular No. 06 in 2022, ensuring the government remains responsive during disruptive global events. / PNA