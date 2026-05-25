Whale shark sightings ‘dictate’ tourism operations in Oslob

Summary:

Oslob whale shark watching operations remain open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., but visitor access strictly depends on wildlife sightings after recent temporary pauses.

Provincial Tourism Office head Rowena Montecillo appealed against spreading online misinformation, emphasizing that the attraction supports a big community and the Provincial Government will continue supporting resident livelihoods.

The site averages 800 to 900 daily visitors in May, with weekend traffic exceeding 1,000 guests, though exact revenue losses from recent sighting disruptions remain unquantified.

WHALE shark watching operations in the southern Cebu town of Oslob remain open, but tourism activities continue to depend on actual wildlife sightings, local tourism officials said Monday, May 25, 2026.

The clarification came after a four-day stretch beginning Friday, May 22, during which whale sharks failed to appear in the interaction area during early morning operations, prompting temporary pauses in tourist activity.

The attraction, one of Cebu Province’s major tourism draws, continues to operate daily from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., with visitor access dependent on the presence of the animals.

Sighting interruptions

Oslob Tourism Officer Elsie Ronolo said in a phone interview that the interaction area closed at 8 a.m. Monday after scouting teams found no whale sharks during the early hours of operation.

Two whale sharks later entered the site at 9 a.m., following another lone sighting Sunday afternoon, May 24.

“Actually, this operation is still ongoing. It wasn’t officially closed or temporarily closed,” Ronolo said.

The disruptions began Friday when no whale sharks appeared during the regular morning viewing period.

Appeal against misinformation

Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) head Rowena Montecillo appealed to the public to avoid spreading unverified information online that could alarm domestic and foreign tourists, stressing that the attraction supports the livelihood of a large community.

“Let us be careful on what we say... let us not be very negative. We are talking about the livelihood of a big community,” Montecillo said. “Let us give the facts, not the hearsay.”

While opinions differ on the whale shark interaction activity, Montecillo said the Provincial Government will continue to support residents who depend on tourism income.

Livelihood consultations

The PTO plans to meet with local officials and residents to discuss alternative livelihood programs and skills training for affected families.

“We are here to support the families who rely on this for their living,” Montecillo said. “We also do not want to provide training or livelihood programs that they will not appreciate. So, it is better that we sit down with them and consult them.”

Montecillo said towns do not need to rely solely on flagship marine attractions to sustain tourism, adding that Oslob can further promote local delicacies and natural sites such as waterfalls, similar to tourism models adopted by nearby municipalities.

Oslob remains among the top tourism destinations in the province alongside Moalboal and Badian, contributing a substantial share of tourist arrivals and tourism revenue.

Visitor volume

The whale shark interaction activity runs for four hours daily, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Divers inspect the area after operations to ensure the animals are not stressed by prolonged human interaction.

The site receives an average of 800 to 900 visitors each day during May, with weekend traffic from Friday to Monday often exceeding 1,000 guests. Peak periods can draw more than 2,000 visitors daily.

South Koreans comprise the largest foreign tourist market, followed by visitors from Japan, Taiwan, China, the United States and Europe.

Admission costs P500 for local visitors, inclusive of boat rental and guide services, while foreign tourists pay P1,000.

Ronolo said she could not provide exact figures on revenue losses since Friday because collection records remain under the Municipal Treasurer’s Office. / CDF