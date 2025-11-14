What an advocacy group wants Cebu to do to fix its flooding woes

THE recent typhoon Tino-induced flooding experienced by Cebu has renewed public pressure on the government to act fast. The Movement for a Livable Cebu (MLC), an advocacy group, submitted a petition outlining what it believes are the most urgent steps to stop floods from worsening. Here is a breakdown of what the group wants and why it matters.

1. Create a Cebu Floodwater Management Office. MLC suggests that the office be placed under Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7. Its role: coordinate all agencies involved in flood management, including:

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for flood-control structures;

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for settlements;

DENR 7 for watershed protection;

Department of Science and Technology for hazard data;

Pagasa for weather information; and

Local government units (LGUs) for land use planning.

The goal is to fix the fragmented system that leads to overlapping work and poor project outcomes.

2. Declare no-build zones in flooded areas. MLC says authorities should mark the full extent of the Nov. 4 flood and ban new structures in these areas. Reason: to prevent future loss of life and property in zones proven unsafe.

3. Relocate affected families. The group wants permanent, safe housing for families now living in danger zones. Officials agreed to coordinate with DHSUD and LGUs for this relocation.

4. Remove structures that block natural river flow. MLC says some flood-control projects were built incorrectly and now worsen flooding. The group wants these structures removed.

5. Stop riverbed quarrying. MLC is pushing for a moratorium on sand and gravel extraction in rivers until strict standards are set. Its concern: quarrying deepens riverbeds, weakens banks and disrupts natural water flow.

6. Restore watersheds. The petition emphasizes watershed protection and rehabilitation to improve natural water absorption and reduce runoff.

What triggered the demands?

MLC pointed to the floods during typhoon Tino’s onslaught. The group said the disaster was made worse by poorly designed infrastructure, encroachment along rivers and long-ignored technical studies.

“While the heavy rainfall brought about by typhoon Tino was a natural trigger, we are convinced that the disaster’s severity was exacerbated by the lack of political will, wrong engineering and criminal neglect of established technical studies,” the group said.

Government reaction

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said she supports the call for urgent reforms and placed flood management as her administration’s top priority.

“Pareha ta’g goal nga (We have the same goal and that is for) this will not happen again in Cebu,” she said.

Provincial Administrator Ace Durano said money is not the issue, citing P26 billion already spent on flood-control projects. “There is money; it just needs to be placed in the right direction,” he said.

Why previous studies matter

The meeting revisited the 2017 Mega Cebu Master Plan, which proposes nine dams from Carcar City to Danao City. Fortunato “Jun” Sanchez Jr., an engineer, presented the plan before Baricuatro. He said priority should be given to the Mananga, Lusaran and Butuanon dams. He said the plan needs updating under the direction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

The master plan is a comprehensive urban development plan aimed at sustainable growth and infrastructure improvement for the Metro Cebu area and its surroundings. It builds on the Mega Cebu Vision 2050 developed with the cooperation of Metro Cebu stakeholders and Japan International Cooperation Agency. The plan sets long-term goals up to the year 2050 with strategic pillars in competitiveness, mobility, livability and metropolitan management.

MLC ended its petition by urging leaders to act “with utmost resolve and tenacity.” The group said Cebuanos have the right to a safe and well-managed environment. / CDF