What celebs are saying about the P500 Noche Buena

Roque also presented DTI’s Noche Buena Price Guide, now posted online and in supermarkets. The guide includes items such as P175 ham; P30 spaghetti noodles with P48.50 sauce; macaroni and mayonnaise for under P100; fruit cocktail and all-purpose cream for under P100; and pandesal for P27.75. Depending on whether a family chooses macaroni salad or fruit salad, the total may still fall within the P500 estimate.

With opinions running strong nationwide, celebrities have also weighed in.

Celebrities weigh in

Mariel Padilla decided to test the discussion herself. In her latest vlog, she took on the P500 challenge, checking prices with a calculator as she shopped. She managed to assemble spaghetti, ham, macaroni and juice within budget. She said the exercise showed Filipino resourcefulness, though she noted that families deserve more comfort during the holidays.

Gloria Diaz offered a more optimistic view. She said she agreed with Roque, adding that the DTI list looked workable to her, recalling items such as corned beef, fruit salad, pineapple juice and ingredients for pansit.

Carmina Villarroel said outcomes depend entirely on the family, how many they are, and what they traditionally prepare for Noche Buena. While she said it is possible to make things work “if there isn’t a choice,” she noted dishes may end up simpler than usual, such as spaghetti with less meat or a more minimal fruit salad.

Zoren Legaspi emphasized the spirit of celebration, saying Noche Buena is traditionally a feast meant for shared food and long conversations, which explains the strong reactions.

Charlie Dizon said it is already difficult to cover daily meals with P500, much more a holiday gathering.

Kelvin Miranda shared the same concern, pointing to the rising cost of basic staples such as rice. For him, Noche Buena carries cultural meaning that goes beyond an ordinary day.

Judy Ann Santos reflected on the broader context and said she hoped discussions on holiday spending could be handled with more sensitivity, given the challenges many Filipinos continue to face.

Edu Manzano reacted with humor, posting an AI-generated image of a P500 grocery receipt from 1993 and joking that the budget might have been realistic — just not today. He later posted another photo in the same tone.

Benjamin Alves said the discussion highlights how difficult budgeting has become for many households. He said the conversation reflects the everyday effort people put into stretching their income and how holiday expectations can intensify those challenges.

As public debate continues, the question remains whether the discussion helps households plan or simply underscores the pressure many Filipinos face during the holiday season.