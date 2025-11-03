What does Cebu City’s new ordinance mean for its Barangay Health Workers

BARANGAY Health Workers (BHWs) in Cebu City, long the frontliners of community health, are set to receive formal job protection, standardized benefits, and stability for the first time. The council passed on third and final reading an ordinance on Oct. 28, 2025, that creates a new “welfare and protection code” designed to professionalize their roles and, most notably, shield them from political influence.

This new ordinance, the “BHW Welfare and Protection Ordinance of Cebu City,” is significant because it directly addresses the long-standing complaints of BHWs. For years, they have operated with low pay, no job security and a lack of formal recognition. A 2024 City report revealed that 80 percent of BHWs feared losing their position due to politics. This ordinance aims to solve that problem by institutionalizing their roles and guaranteeing their welfare.

Why was this ordinance needed

For decades, the status of BHWs has been precarious. Despite being described by Councilor Mikel Rama, the ordinance’s author, as “indispensable agents” in grassroots health, many BHWs lacked basic job security.

A 2024 committee report from the City Health Department highlighted the severe issues:

60 percent had no written appointment or job description.

45 percent were not formally accredited.

80 percent feared losing their jobs due to political changes.

Many BHWs also reported neglect and burnout, problems that were especially severe during the Covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2023. The new ordinance seeks to fix this by creating a formal, city-wide system.

How will BHWs be registered and managed

The ordinance establishes a new body, the Cebu City Barangay Health Workers Registration and Accreditation Committee (CC-BHW-RAC), which will operate under the City Local Health Board.

This committee’s main jobs are to:

maintain a master list of all accredited BHWs;

handle the registration and renewal of BHWs every three years; and

ensure only accredited BHWs are deployed.

To be accredited, a BHW must have completed basic training from the Department of Health (DOH) or a recognized partner. The ordinance also sets a deployment standard of one BHW per 20 households.

How does the law protect BHWs from political removal

This is the core protection of the new ordinance. It creates a separate City BHW Grievance and Tenure Protection Committee to handle complaints.

Under the new rules, a BHW may be removed or suspended only for specific, clear reasons, such as gross misconduct, abandonment of duty, or fraud. Critically, any removal can only happen after “due process,” meaning the BHW has a right to defend themselves in a formal hearing.

The law also includes an anti-discrimination clause, which explicitly shields BHWs from being fired or treated unfairly because of their political affiliation, gender, religion, or ethnicity.

What new benefits will BHWs get

The ordinance mandates that funding for BHWs must be a formal part of the City Health Office’s budget. This funding is not just for honoraria but also for a comprehensive benefits package.

Registered BHWs are now entitled to hazard and subsistence allowances; training, education, and career enrichment programs; civil service eligibility; free legal services and access to loans.

What happens next

The ordinance has been passed by the City Council and is now awaiting the signature of Mayor Nestor Archival. Once he signs it, the City will begin drafting the implementing rules and regulations to put all these new systems into practice. The law also mandates the creation of a city-wide Federation of Barangay Health Workers, giving BHWs a formal voice in policymaking for the first time.

The new BHW ordinance directly answers the central problem that has plagued Cebu City’s community health workers: instability. By creating a formal registration system, guaranteeing benefits, and establishing a grievance committee, the law transforms the role of a BHW from a precarious political appointment to a protected, professional position. For thousands of health workers, it means they can focus on their duties without fear of losing their jobs every election cycle. / EHP