What does it mean to reduce VAT from 12% to 10%?

REDUCING the value-added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 10 percent would lower the consumption tax imposed on goods and services, potentially easing the financial burden on consumers.

VAT is a tax on final consumption levied at each stage of the production and distribution process. Although businesses collect the tax, the cost is ultimately passed on to end consumers.

In the Philippines, where the economy is largely consumption-driven, VAT has a direct impact on households. As prices of goods and services increase, the amount paid in VAT also rises, reducing consumers’ purchasing power. When purchasing power declines, economic activity may slow as fewer transactions take place.

According to Du-Baladad and Associates Law Offices (BDB Law), lowering the VAT rate could help stimulate spending by reducing the overall cost of goods and services. The firm noted that encouraging consumer spending may help jumpstart economic activity.

The Philippines currently imposes a 12 percent VAT rate, which is among the highest in Southeast Asia. Indonesia imposes 11 percent VAT, while Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam impose 10 percent.

Other neighboring countries levy lower indirect taxes. Malaysia implements a 10 percent sales tax. Singapore imposes a 9 percent goods and services tax. Thailand applies a 7 percent VAT, Myanmar has a 5 percent commercial tax, and Timor-Leste levies a 2.5 percent tax on imported goods.

Lawmakers have filed Senate Bill 1552 and House Bill 4302, known as the “VAT Reduction Act of 2025,” proposing to cut the VAT rate to 10 percent. The measure also authorizes the President to restore the 12 percent rate for a specific year if fiscal conditions require it.

However, the proposal has drawn opposition. The Department of Finance (DOF) warned that reducing VAT could significantly affect government revenues and its ability to fund essential services.

The DOF said, “[t]he estimated impact of the proposed VAT rate reduction is at an annual average of P339 billion from 2026 to 2030… This proposal will translate to a higher fiscal deficit and derail the administration’s fiscal consolidation efforts and plan.”

BDB Law noted that a reduction in the VAT rate would not automatically result in a proportional decrease in tax revenues. The actual fiscal impact would depend on various economic factors, including consumer spending behavior and overall economic growth. / PHILEXPORT NEWS AND FEATURES