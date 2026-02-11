What illness does Quigaman have?

ACTRESS and former beauty queen Lara Quigaman revealed that she was rushed to the hospital by ambulance in November 2025 due to severe chest pain.

In an Instagram post, the celebrity mom shared that her husband, Marco Alcaraz, had to call 911 because the pain became unbearable.

“Last November, Marco had to call 911 as I was having severe chest pain, unlike I’ve ever felt before. I was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance and since then I’ve had a series of tests to find out what’s happening with my heart,” Quigaman wrote.

The 43-year-old assured fans that doctors have ruled out a cardiac-related condition, although she continues to undergo further medical tests as a precaution.

“Even though doctors ruled out that the pain wasn’t cardiac-related, they want to be cautious and make sure it’s working properly,” she added.

For now, she remains under observation and is undergoing additional examinations to ensure her health and safety.

“Sometimes I feel anxious, waiting for results and especially when I feel pain in my chest area or when I feel short of breath. But I am grateful for this season. God is teaching me to trust and be still before Him and to give Him my heart — literally,” said the Miss International 2005 winner. / TRC