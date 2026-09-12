What is Dennis Trillo’s real age?

Dennis Trillo posted on Facebook showing off his abs and chest with the caption, “Not bad for a 53-year-old.”

This prompted many people to wonder about the Kapuso actor’s actual age, especially since his public records have consistently indicated that he was born in 1981.

However, one netizen commented, “His screen age is only 45 on Google. He really is already in his 50s.”

Another netizen commented, “That means he is 14 years older than his wife, Jennylyn Mercado, who is only 39.”

Dennis began his showbiz career in 2001 as a member of Star Magic (formerly Star Circle) Batch 10 of ABS-CBN before transferring to GMA in 2003. / TRC S