What is freedom

In commemoration of the 128th Independence Day, SunStar Cebu interviewed citizens who defined modern freedom as the quality of life and opportunities available to citizens rather than just political independence.
Working student Evan Marlowe Rivera and resident Jocelyn Homboy identified ongoing barriers to true freedom, specifically citing corruption, political dynasties, disinformation, poverty, vote-buying, and the influence of money in politics.
Security guard Eduardo Awit Jr. and student Kerr Owen Oliva noted that while Filipinos enjoy personal liberty, freedom is limited by public safety concerns and remains a challenge for future generations.
FREEDOM was once a dream fought for on battlefields. Today, beyond the annual June 12 celebrations, lies a deeper question: is the freedom envisioned by the country’s heroes the same freedom Filipinos experience today?
To mark the 128th Independence Day, SunStar Cebu interviewed citizens about what freedom means in the 21st century. Their answers reveal that the definition has shifted from independence from foreign powers to the quality of life and opportunities available to ordinary citizens.
For working student Evan Marlowe Rivera, freedom means having the free will to pursue opportunities without barriers. However, he notes this remains an ideal rather than a reality.
“While we are politically independent, countless Filipinos are still fighting for the freedom to live with dignity and equal chances in life,” Rivera said, pointing to corruption, political dynasties, disinformation, and poverty.
Security guard Eduardo Awit Jr. believes Filipinos generally enjoy freedom, but notes it is limited by concerns over public safety, such as theft and robbery.
For him, true freedom must include the peace of mind to feel safe daily. Despite this, he views Independence Day as crucial: “It is also the day for people to rally and voice out issues,” he said, calling it a reminder for leaders to address public struggles.
Kerr Owen Oliva, 23, criminology student, takes a historical view, noting Filipinos today have far greater liberty to pursue ambitions than past generations. He believes celebrating the holiday preserves history and honors past sacrifices.
Jocelyn Homboy, 38, expressed frustration over governance issues, vote-buying, and the influence of money in politics, arguing that true freedom requires fair and effective institutions.
As the Philippines commemorates its independence, freedom remains both a legacy and an ongoing challenge—an aspiration that each generation must protect, strengthen, and redefine. Justin John U. Bugtai & Jasmine Mae Vergantinos, CNU Interns