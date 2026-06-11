What is freedom

FREEDOM was once a dream fought for on battlefields. Today, beyond the annual June 12 celebrations, lies a deeper question: is the freedom envisioned by the country’s heroes the same freedom Filipinos experience today?

To mark the 128th Independence Day, SunStar Cebu interviewed citizens about what freedom means in the 21st century. Their answers reveal that the definition has shifted from independence from foreign powers to the quality of life and opportunities available to ordinary citizens.

A dream unfulfilled

For working student Evan Marlowe Rivera, freedom means having the free will to pursue opportunities without barriers. However, he notes this remains an ideal rather than a reality.

“While we are politically independent, countless Filipinos are still fighting for the freedom to live with dignity and equal chances in life,” Rivera said, pointing to corruption, political dynasties, disinformation, and poverty.

Safety and expression

Security guard Eduardo Awit Jr. believes Filipinos generally enjoy freedom, but notes it is limited by concerns over public safety, such as theft and robbery.

For him, true freedom must include the peace of mind to feel safe daily. Despite this, he views Independence Day as crucial: “It is also the day for people to rally and voice out issues,” he said, calling it a reminder for leaders to address public struggles.

Historical gratitude vs. hard realities

Kerr Owen Oliva, 23, criminology student, takes a historical view, noting Filipinos today have far greater liberty to pursue ambitions than past generations. He believes celebrating the holiday preserves history and honors past sacrifices.

Jocelyn Homboy, 38, expressed frustration over governance issues, vote-buying, and the influence of money in politics, arguing that true freedom requires fair and effective institutions.

As the Philippines commemorates its independence, freedom remains both a legacy and an ongoing challenge—an aspiration that each generation must protect, strengthen, and redefine. Justin John U. Bugtai & Jasmine Mae Vergantinos, CNU Interns