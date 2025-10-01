Cebu

What is life after the M6.9 quake?

The facade of the Archiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan was damaged by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA

OVER 60 lives were lost, more than a hundred were injured and hundreds more were left without homes when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu, affecting Bogo City and the towns of Daanbantayan and Medellin, among others, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

A backhoe clears massive rocks and debris after a landslide blocked a road in Sogod following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake.Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
Grieving relatives gather as they look at rows of body bags laid outside after the devastating magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu, which claimed dozens of lives and left many families shattered.Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela

At 9:59 p.m., when most families had already settled in for the night, the ground shook violently. Within seconds, areas were plunged into darkness as power lines collapsed and silence turned into cries for help.

Terrified residents spent the night outside their shattered homes, as aftershocks rattled the ground. Patients were wheeled out of government hospitals, forced to wait under the open sky as buildings too dangerous to remain in were being checked.

A young boy walks past the rubble of a collapsed home in northern Cebu after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the province, leaving families displaced and communities devastated.
A young boy walks past the rubble of a collapsed home in northern Cebu after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the province, leaving families displaced and communities devastated.Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
Patients and residents gather outside a hospital in northern Cebu after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake forced evacuations, with medical staff attending to the injured amid fears of aftershocks.
Patients and residents gather outside a hospital in northern Cebu after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake forced evacuations, with medical staff attending to the injured amid fears of aftershocks.Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela

By morning, the grim reality emerged. Bodies in black bags were laid out at municipal halls. The scale of devastation was unmistakable: homes flattened, government facilities crippled, water reservoirs destroyed and a centuries-old church reduced to rubble.

What now for the survivors? How will northern Cebu begin to heal and rebuild from a night that stole lives, homes and hope?

