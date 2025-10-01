What is life after the M6.9 quake?

At 9:59 p.m., when most families had already settled in for the night, the ground shook violently. Within seconds, areas were plunged into darkness as power lines collapsed and silence turned into cries for help.

Terrified residents spent the night outside their shattered homes, as aftershocks rattled the ground. Patients were wheeled out of government hospitals, forced to wait under the open sky as buildings too dangerous to remain in were being checked.