What is mixed media? A beginner's guide to the art form

Against a backdrop of images, texture and sound, mixed media unfolds like a conversation between forms — each material offering its own rhythm, its own pulse, its own way of seeing. The result is rarely a quiet image: it is layered, tactile and often insistently present.

Mixed media describes artworks made from two or more materials combined in a single piece. Rather than committing to a single technique — oil on canvas, charcoal on paper — artists freely combine paint, ink, paper, fabric, photographs, found objects and more. The deliberate joining of different textures and languages lets creators build depth both visually and conceptually. Scratches, newspaper clippings, thread, fragments of maps or ticket stubs: each addition becomes a clue in a visual conversation.

A brief history

The modern mixed-media impulse took root in the early 20th century. Cubists like Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque began gluing newspaper and wallpaper onto canvases, breaking down the boundary between representation and reality. Collage and assemblage followed: artists such as Kurt Schwitters and later Robert Rauschenberg expanded the vocabulary, incorporating discarded materials and everyday objects. Their experiments turned debris into meaning and private detritus into public poetry.

Why artists choose mixed media

Many creators say the attraction lies less in the final painting than in the making. Dominic Ricardo — who works under the name KOMPOZTIKA — describes how artists are “experimenting with different mediums and allowing them to work with one another through the construction and deconstruction of accumulated layers.” That process, he said, is “more rewarding than the finished outcome.” Freed from the technical rules of a single medium, makers can paint over photographs, stitch paper into canvas, or embed objects that carry personal or cultural weight.

These choices produce textural depth: glossy photo paper beside rough burlap or smooth acrylic over torn paper creates visual tension and invites touch. Using found or printed elements also introduces conceptual layering, where fragments of text, scraps of maps, or archival images quietly supply context.

Short-form videos have opened mixed media to a wider audience. Clips that show creators printing stills from a sequence, painting over frames, adding stickers and handwriting, distill the process into a few lively steps. “The best thing about mixed media,” Ricardo said, “is that it gives no linear direction for what the work will ultimately look like.” Social reels prize immediacy and visual punch; studio practice often follows a different tempo. In a studio, artists may allow adhesives to cure, layer varnish, or spend weeks sourcing objects with specific provenance.

Both approaches share an experimental ethic — and, crucially, the freedom to fail. As Ricardo puts it, mixed media “gives us more opportunities to fail, and that is what makes the process rewarding.”

Practical techniques and tips

If you’re trying mixed media, start with a method and a handful of dependable materials. Collage is an easy entry point: cut, tear and glue paper onto a painted or printed surface, experimenting with scale and transparency by layering thin papers or tissue.

Assemblage brings three-dimensional thinking — attach wood, metal or fabric to a base and treat the piece as sculpture-meets-painting. Be mindful when combining paints: oils and acrylics behave differently, so separate them into zones or use mediums to bridge them.

Photomontage blends photography and painting: alter a printed photo with ink or acrylic, then re-photograph the result for further manipulation. Text and mark-making — handwritten lines, printed snippets, or stenciled letters — can function as both composition and narrative.

Begin from a question rather than a materials checklist: what story or emotion should the work hold? That intent will shape what you collect and how you layer. Test adhesives and consider archival options if longevity matters; some glues and papers age poorly. Embrace mistakes — torn edges, smudges and accidental stains often become the strongest parts of a composition. And document the process: photos or short clips preserve stages and create content for sharing.

Why it matters

In the Philippines, mixed media is especially resonant. Found textiles, recycled packaging, old postcards or remnant coconut fibers carry local specificity while connecting to global conversations about consumption, identity and craft. For writers and curators, these works can read like oral histories: each glued fragment a testimony.

Mixed media is not simply a style but an approach — an invitation to experiment, to construct and deconstruct, and to let material histories speak. By scattering voices like Ricardo’s through a piece, the work itself echoes the practice: layered, non-linear and open to discovery.