What is the hardest working organ during the holidays

The holiday season is here. With reunion dinners and parties popping left and right, your body’s unsung hero, the liver, will be put to the test. Lost in mouthfuls of lechon or celebratory drinks, it’s easy to forget that this organ is doing most of the heavy lifting.

At 58 years old, Original Pinoy Music (OPM) icon Ogie Alcasid isn’t taking any chances. Just as forte means strong and powerful in music, he gives his liver the strength it needs and deserves with phospholipids. Phospholipids help by reducing liver fat infiltration, among other functions.

Unlike the heart, which shows symptoms and tells you when it hurts, the liver typically stays quiet until damage is already advanced. As some doctors put it, “You don’t feel liver disease — you discover it.”

Staying ahead

The liver works tirelessly to filter toxins, process nutrients, and produce bile that helps break down fat, a vital role that becomes even more crucial during the holidays when indulgent food and drinks are part of every celebration.

“When your liver is healthy, your metabolism, hormones and immune system function better,” Dr. Dex Macalintal pointed out.

Dr. Macalintal is a Filipino physician and registered nutritionist-dietitian specializing in lifestyle medicine.

“But when it’s compromised, toxins build up, energy drops, and inflammation rises, increasing the risk for metabolic syndrome, heart disease and even mood issues,” he said.

Despite its vital role, the liver is often overlooked. Most people only think about it when lab results show elevated indicators or when subtle symptoms appear: fatigue, dull skin, dark urine, or lower tolerance to alcohol and fatty food.

Phospholipids help rebuild, strengthen and protect liver cells with natural soya-derived phospholipids, giving the organ extra support during the holiday feasting season.

Ogie takes phospholipids as part of his routine. Alongside it, he maintains a balanced lifestyle, prioritizing sleep, proper nutrition and exercise. This holistic approach supports not only his physical health but also his mental and emotional well-being. “Social interaction steadies our mental state,” Alcasid shared. “Praying and worshiping keep us balanced and grounded.”

Scientific reinforcement

While a healthy lifestyle is enough for most, those with liver stress from disease, medications, stress or poor diet can also benefit from taking phospholipids. That old adage, “everything in moderation,” is especially important during the holidays. Dr. Macalintal advises eating slowly and mindfully, and if you indulge in a drink or two, to wash it down with water.

He also recommends giving the liver rest days, or “nutritional recovery days,” with fiber-rich foods like fruits and vegetables. Sleep matters too, since “the liver detoxifies most actively at night,” he notes. After the festivities, a baseline liver function test at least once a year can help you stay on top of your liver health.

Follow these tips and your liver will thank you during and long after noche buena. "At my age, it's important to set limits so you have energy for the days ahead," said Ogie. "Otherwise, you end up feeling depleted."