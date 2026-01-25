What it takes to top two national board exams

“It was very important for me to establish the right study and lifestyle habits,” he said. “One of them was getting enough sleep. Eight hours is very important for me.”

Beyond academics, Tangpuz emphasized the importance of balance. He said hobbies such as biking, running, and reading helped him manage stress and maintain mental clarity during medical school.

“It’s very important to have hobbies outside of my field of work,” he said. “Physical activities and recreational reading help me reset.”

Despite a heavy reading load tied to his medical training, Tangpuz intentionally made time to read outside his profession. He said non-fiction and self-development books allowed him to step away from technical material while still learning.

“I like reading non-fiction books,” he said. “I read a lot of self-help books, too. One of my favorites is Cal Newport’s ‘Slow Productivity.’”

The most challenging period, Tangpuz said, came during his third year of medical school, when clinical rotations intensified and academic pressure mounted. Long hours and patient-facing responsibilities tested both his endurance and perspective.

He said the transition from classroom learning to bedside care reshaped his understanding of medicine. It was no longer about the prestige of wearing a white coat, but about presence, empathy, and resilience.

“Medicine isn’t just about knowledge,” Tangpuz said. “It’s about being there for patients when they need you most.”

For Tangpuz, the journey through two professions was not defined solely by rankings or titles, but by the discipline to endure, the humility to learn, and the commitment to serve.