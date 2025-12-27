What Kendall Jenner’s 'Mountain Home' teaches us about 2026 design

In an era dominated by hyper-minimalist, “Black Mirror”-esque interiors that are cold, futuristic and awash in gray, Jenner’s retreat felt like a rebellion. Rich in pattern, unapologetically colorful and deeply personal, the home reads less like a showpiece and more like a lived-in fantasy.

Jenner herself has said that because it’s a getaway home, there was “a lot less pressure to edit.” Instead, she leaned into instinct, patterns she loved, colors that felt joyful and details that told a story. The result is a space that subtly echoes the dark comedy and aristocratic excess of movie “Saltburn,” complete with what designers now call the “Unexpected Red Theory,” bold crimson moments that punctuate rooms, elevate banquets and dramatize drapery.

As this aesthetic gains traction, Architectural Digest (AD) confirms it: 2026 is shaping up to be the year homes embrace ornament, theatricality and emotion.

Old-World details,

reimagined

Under the direction of interior designer Heidi Caillier, Jenner’s mountain home merges nostalgia with confidence. AD noted in a 2025 issue that old-world trimmings and passementerie, once considered passé, are officially back.

Passementerie is no longer a mere finishing touch. Through fringe, cording, tassels and embroidery, designers are using ornament to soften modern silhouettes and reintroduce warmth. Whether boldly framing a sectional sofa or subtly edging a chair, these tactile details reward close looking and prove that maximalism can still feel intentional.

Tassels, in particular, are stepping into the spotlight. Exaggerated in scale, saturated in color and placed unexpectedly — from furniture bases to lighting fixtures — they now act as architectural punctuation marks. No longer decorative afterthoughts, tassels blur the line between ornament and structure, adding narrative to a space.

Fabric as architecture

Perhaps the most dramatic shift heading into 2026 is the way fabric is being used, according to AD. Drapery is no longer confined to windows, it becomes “architecture.” Floor-to-ceiling textiles define space, create intimacy and inject movement without hard boundaries. Designers are turning rooms into experiences, where softness shapes structure and drama lives in folds and flow.

This approach favors emotion over restraint, rooms that feel theatrical yet personal, immersive yet welcoming.

Inside Jenner’s

mountain escape

Jenner’s home perfectly embodies this shift. The kitchen opens seamlessly into the living area, creating a social heart anchored by checkerboard walls and ditsy floral wallpapers. There’s no “safe” corner, every surface carries personality.

Inspired by childhood memories of being a horse girl and her love for the outdoors, the home is playful and nostalgic. It’s designed for long dinners and spontaneous game nights. AD highlights her palette: slightly washed-out primary red, deep navy and muted green.

The mix is confident, mid century Italian lighting paired with English bathroom fittings, vintage Indian rugs layered beneath floral wallpaper. It’s whimsical without being precious, timeless without being stiff.

“Saltburn,” rise of

theatrical interiors

AD’s exploration of the “Saltburn” set in 2023 article only reinforces this direction. Production designer Suzie Davies transformed a 127-room manor in Northamptonshire into a fever dream of English country-house excess. Walls and woodwork were repainted, silk panels added and rooms dressed in bold, contemporary color.

Long arched windows framed heavy red drapes. Art — both real and custom — crowded the walls. The effect was maximalist, immersive and intentionally overwhelming.

The bedroom, in particular, reads like a masterclass in 2026 design thinking. A turquoise four-poster bed anchors the room, its carved columns wrapped in draped fabrics and tassels. Deep red walls are layered with tapestry-like hangings depicting pastoral scenes, creating enclosure and romance.

Patterned rugs overlap on the floor. Furniture mismatches. Books stack casually. Lamps compete for attention. Teal, crimson, gold and mustard coexist without apology. The space feels collected, bohemian and storytelling-driven — proof that drama, when done right, feels intimate rather than excessive.

The message is clear: 2026 interiors are about feeling something. Color is emotional. Ornament is narrative. Fabric is structure. The homes we’re dreaming of are layered, expressive and joyfully personal. S