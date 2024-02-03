What lucky colors should you wear for Chinese New Year 2024?

As the vibrant hues of Chinese New Year approach, enthusiasts and believers in the ancient art of feng shui eagerly anticipate the ushering in of the Year of the Wood Dragon on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

According to tradition, one of the simplest yet effective ways to attract positive energy into one’s life is to don a lucky color. In 2024, Feng shui experts unanimously declare that the auspicious shade is none other than the lush and captivating emerald green.

While Pantone’s Color of the Year may be Peach Fuzz, the realm of feng shui introduces a different palette for prosperity and growth. The deep and rich tones of emerald green, reminiscent of the verdant hues found in nature, take center stage as the preferred color to embrace in the Year of the Wood Dragon. But is green really the luckiest of them all?

As we usher in the Year of the Wood Dragon in 2024, many of us are eager to discover the secrets to maximizing our luck, health, wealth and career potential. According to an insightful article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), feng shui brings us new energy, with the annual chart revealing the strength and power of the five elements: Fire, earth, metal, water and wood.

The elemental imbalance of 2024 calls for a conscious effort to harmonize and balance energies, and what better way to do that than through the colors we wear?

Recommendations

The generic colors recommended for 2024 are spring parrot green (lime green) and emperor yellow (bright yellow or turmeric). These colors align with the elements of wood and earth, complementing the Wood Dragon year.

Additionally, red and white are suggested to balance the year’s energy, representing the fire and metal elements.

For individuals born under each of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, SCMP provides personalized color recommendations based on their natural element and the prevailing energies of 2024: