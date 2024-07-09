What makes Dumaguete city the ideal place to retire

Retirement is a journey that marks the beginning of a new chapter in life, filled with opportunities to relax, explore and enjoy the fruits of years of hard work. Whether you dream of a serene coastal town, a city that celebrates its culture, or just looking for the right balance between the bustling streets and a peaceful retreat, choosing the City of Gentle People just might be the perfect place to be.

Aside from its friendly and welcoming locals, earning it the well-deserved title of the “City of Gentle People,” Dumaguete City is also renowned as a university town, home to several prestigious institutions like Silliman University.

But that’s not all that Dumaguete can offer. Here are more reasons why the city can make your golden years truly golden:

Balanced pace of life.

The city provides a comfortable sense of balance, making it an ideal place to retire. If you’ve spent most of your working years in bustling metropolises, retiring in Dumaguete will give you that refreshing change as it gives you the opportunity to both relax and explore at your leisure.

Low cost of living.

Dumaguete was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the best places to retire while offering a cheap cost of living. Retiring here not only stretches retirement funds but also offers a higher quality of life, allowing you to enjoy your savings more freely and potentially invest in local opportunities.

Beach and mountain access.

Beautiful beaches and popular tourist destinations are easily accessible. Whether you plan to spend the weekend (or even permanently live) by the ocean or up high in the mountains, Dumaguete offers a selection of places where you can relax and enjoy. A bonus? These places are not too far away.

Strong community bonds.

Staying true to its title as the “City of Gentle People,” the locals you meet and the community you can get in Dumaguete are like no other. With amiable locals and a strong sense of camaraderie, retiring in Dumaguete can make you feel at home and with ease.

Nearby travel destinations.

Retirees who love to travel can gain easy access to popular destinations like Cebu, Siquijor, Bacolod and Bohol. With such convenience, you can embark on exciting travels and experiences with family or friends making your retirement journey pleasant and fulfilling.