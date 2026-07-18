What students say on AI usage

Maxine Isabella Dy / PAREF Southcrest School Inc.

AS TECHNOLOGY develops rapidly, local students are sharing similar opinions about the daily usage of artificial intelligence. Most of them agree that artificial intelligence, commonly known as AI, can be highly useful and deeply harmful at the exact same time.

Gabiel Nino Orcullo from the University of San Carlos said he believes AI has been useful to students, but he added that it can be harmful when individuals do not use it properly.

Like Orcullo, Gwen Legara from the University of San Carlos agreed that the technology carries a dual nature for students.

“But I think it depends on how they use it,” Legara said. “The student’s overdependence on AI is what makes it harmful to students.”

Similar to Legara, Krizztina May Songcog from Velez College agreed with the observations of her peers, noting that digital tools have clear limits.

“Not all that is seen and read through AI is very accurate,” Songcog said.

Songcog strongly emphasized the importance of double-checking information before submitting academic work.

“So it’s better that you also review your resources and you check for legitimate information,” she added.

Cassandra Kate Daug, also from Velez College, stated that the usage of AI remains beneficial as long as students know their personal limitations.

The consensus among these students highlights a growing need for digital literacy. As schools integrate more technology, students must learn to balance efficiency with critical thinking.

Educators are also observing how these tools shift the learning dynamic, noting that guidelines must keep pace with software updates.

Ultimately, the responsibility falls on both institutions and students to establish healthy boundaries for digital research.